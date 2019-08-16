Slipknot score first number one album in 18 years

Slipknot have netted their first UK number one album since Iowa was released in 2001, according to the Official Charts.

Slipknot released their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind last Friday, and it would appear the British metal-loving public have been snapping it up since, as it has officially been named the UK's best-selling album this week.

The Official Charts report that the album shifted over 31,800 chart sales, which included 25,500 physical sales, 5,000 downloads and 4,300 streaming equivalent album sales.

It also means that the band have ended Ed Sheeran's chart monopoly, as the singer slips to number two after four consecutive weeks at the summit of the chart.

It's the first time a metal album has made number one since Iron Maiden's Book Of Souls was released in 2015.

The former Metal Hammer cover stars are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.