Test your metal knowledge with the all-new Metal Hammer quiz

Think you know your heavy metal? Then take on our brand new Metal Hammer quiz and find out if you are a true defender of the faith or a hapless poseur.

Only 17 questions separate you from heavy metal immortality, covering everything from old school legends Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden to nu metal heavyweights like Slipknot and Korn to much more.

All questions are multiple choice, so you have at least a 25% chance of getting each one right whatever happens. Share your scores with friends, partners, families and mortal enemies alike, and come back next week for another round.

Good luck!