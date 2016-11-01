Magenta's New Live DVD Pre-ordering from Today

Magenta’s new live DVD and CD set Chaos From The Stage is available to pre-order as of today.

Chaos From The Stage is the band’s first full electric live DVD since the release of Live At The Point in 2007. It captures the band recorded liv at the Assembly in Leamington Spa last November with a set drawn largely from recent albums The Twenty Seven Club, Metamorphosis and Chameleon, but not forgetting a few old favourites from Seven and Home.

The DVD also comes with an 80-minute CD from the same concert. Chaos from the stage will be released through Tigermoth Productions on November 19. Pre orders are currently being taken at the band’s website now.