Glass Hammer Announce First Ever European Live Show

US proggers Glass Hammer will perform their first ever European live show when they headline Italy’s 2 Days Of Prog + 1 Festival in September 2017.

This will be band’s first European dates in their near quarter century existence. “We are approaching the twenty-fifth anniversary of Glass Hammer in 2017 and headlining the Veruno Festival seems a very good way to celebrate,” bassist Steve Babb told Prog. “The band is planning to perform our new release Valkyrie in its entirety, along with other songs from the back catalog that have never been performed live. We’re also headlining Quebec’s Terra Incognita Festival in May, and hope to add more dates in the near future.”

The festival, which takes place on 1,2 and 3 of September, and boasts free admission, will also feature appearances from Frost*, Comedy of Errors and Discipline, with more acts still to be announced. Further details of the festival can be found on their Facebook page.