From The Bogs Of Aughiska unveil a stark new video

Black metal and dark ambience have long been broody bedfellows, but few bands have been able to combine the two an invoke their immediate environment to the same, mesmerising extend as Ireland’s From The Bogs Of Aughiska.

Released on September 28th via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings, their third album, Mineral Bearing Veins, may be another conduit for the folklore, natural phenomena and subterranean geography of Ireland’s bleak yet picturesque west coast, but this time around, they’ve plunged their stethoscope deeper into BM territory than ever before, and we have a special preview in video for the track Poll an Eidhneáin.

”The song Poll an Eidhneáin (which loosely translates as Ivy Cliff Cave), says founder Conchúir O’Drona, “is named after the Doolin Caves, which contain one of the world's longest known free-hanging stalactites. It was discovered only a few kilometres from Aughiska More, which is located between Lisdoonvarna and Doolin in County Clare, Ireland and is where the band’s name originates from.

“The track is about isolation and the video,” he continues, “shot by Simon Lucas (Most Haunted / Winterfylleth / Atavist) features bleak footage from local places of interest, including Quinn Abbey, St. Bridgets Well, Leamaneh Castle, Poulnabrone Dolmen and the Doolin Caves, which all have dark histories and fit perfectly with the bleak sounds we create.”

Recalibrate your mental watch to aeons, enter a world where myths and legends brood and linger, and raise a slow-motion claw to Poll an Eidhneáin below!

From The Bogs Of Aughiska are currently on tour with Coltsblood. Check the tourdates here

And pre-order Mineral Bearing Veins here!