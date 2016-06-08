Download: The TeamRock Archive

Download 2016 is finally upon us.

As thousands of rock and metal fans make their way to Donington Park’s hallowed turf for three days of riffs, booze and hot food from foil containers, we’ve plundered the TeamRock archives to bring you interviews featuring the biggest and best bands on the bill.

Plus, there’s information on the TeamRock Zone and the all-important stage times. Memorise these and become a God among your friends.

TeamRock will be there all weekend, bringing you all the latest news and reviews from the festival.

STUFF YOU NEED TO KNOW

Who’s playing where and when, plus come and join us at the TeamRock Zone!

Download 2016 Stage Times: The Full List

TeamRock Zone announced for Download

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

The A-Z of Rammstein

Korn's Head: "Meth Ruined My Mind, My Emotions, My Relationships, My Sanity"

Who is the real Jesse Leach?

Why nobody can stop Babymetal

Six Pack: Life Lessons from All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Black Sabbath – the final interview

What's Going On In Deftones?

What happened at Megadeth's rare, intimate London show?

I went to a beach clean-up with Sea Shepherd and Architects

The Road To Download 2016: Pennywise

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

Iron Maiden: The TeamRock Archive Of Souls

The Road To Download 2016: Nightwish

Why Disturbed's David Draiman is done telling people what to do

Rise Above: The story behind Billy Talent's new album, Afraid Of Heights

The Road To Download 2016: Saxon

Thinking Out Loud: Barney Greenway

