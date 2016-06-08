Download: The TeamRock Archive

Download 2016 is finally upon us.
As thousands of rock and metal fans make their way to Donington Park’s hallowed turf for three days of riffs, booze and hot food from foil containers, we’ve plundered the TeamRock archives to bring you interviews featuring the biggest and best bands on the bill.
Plus, there’s information on the TeamRock Zone and the all-important stage times. Memorise these and become a God among your friends.
TeamRock will be there all weekend, bringing you all the latest news and reviews from the festival.
STUFF YOU NEED TO KNOW
Who’s playing where and when, plus come and join us at the TeamRock Zone!
Download 2016 Stage Times: The Full List
TeamRock Zone announced for Download
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Korn's Head: "Meth Ruined My Mind, My Emotions, My Relationships, My Sanity"
Six Pack: Life Lessons from All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Black Sabbath – the final interview
What happened at Megadeth's rare, intimate London show?
I went to a beach clean-up with Sea Shepherd and Architects
The Road To Download 2016: Pennywise
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
Iron Maiden: The TeamRock Archive Of Souls
The Road To Download 2016: Nightwish
Why Disturbed's David Draiman is done telling people what to do
Rise Above: The story behind Billy Talent's new album, Afraid Of Heights
The Road To Download 2016: Saxon
Thinking Out Loud: Barney Greenway
For more information on Download, visit the festival’s official site.