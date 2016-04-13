Iron Maiden: The TeamRock Archive Of Souls

Iron Maiden are on the current cover of Metal Hammer. As the band lay waste to North America on their current world tour, here’s a feast of features from the TeamRock archives from the release of ‘The Book Of Souls’ onwards…

As Iron Maiden hit the top of the charts around the world, they reveal the story behind their new album to Classic Rock…

TeamRock+ Exclusive: Iron Maiden – How We Made The Book Of Souls

In August, Maiden released their new song and video for Speed Of Light. Here’s what Metal Hammer made of it all…

The 15 Best Things About Iron Maiden's Speed Of Light

In the run-up to the album’s release, the band posted an 8-bit video game based on the Speed Of Light video. Many work hours were wasted trying to get the highest score in the office. It was a tie, alright?

Iron Maiden launch Speed Of Light video game

The album didn’t leave the Metal Hammer office stereo for weeks. Here’s their guide to their epic album…

Track By Track: Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls

Here’s the full, inside story on Bruce Dickinson’s cancer scare, their album and what the future holds.

Iron Maiden: Why Heaven Can Wait For Metal's Greatest Band

To take their epic stage production to six continents, the band revealed they were to upgrade Ed Force One to a jumbo jet. Aviation nerds lost their mind. We all did, to be fair.

Maiden to tour world in new Ed Force One

See?

What you need to know about Iron Maiden's new aeroplane

The band kicked off their world tour on February 24 in Florida. Here’s how their first show went down…

What happened at Iron Maiden's first Book Of Souls show

A couple of weeks later, Iron Maiden posted a video of how their tour was progressing…

Iron Maiden issue Book Of Souls tour review video

For the latest Metal Hammer cover story, Deputy Editor Merlin Alderslade spent five days in Mexico with the band. Here’s his report of his North American adventure.

I Spent Five Days In Mexico With Iron Maiden

The exclusive Hammer cover was designed by illustrator Dan Mumford, who has worked with everyone from Lord Of The Rings to Star Wars. Here’s how he created this new look Eddie…

How the new Iron Maiden Metal Hammer cover was created

Here’s Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood discussing the band’s rapturous following in Mexico.

Why are Iron Maiden so big in Mexico?

Learn how Iron Maiden took inspiration from the ruins outside of Mexico City…

How the Mayan ruins in Mexico influenced The Book Of Souls

You can read the latest issue of Metal Hammer right now on TeamRock+.

Iron Maiden headline the final night at Download 2016 which takes place at Donington on June 10-12. For more details, click here.