Dildo drums, Def Leppard + 8 more of the biggest stories from last week

This week, one story dominated the metal world. Yes, you know the one. It’s the guy playing Enter Sandman with a pair of lolloping beige wangers. Tool could have released their new album for free and it wouldn’t have mattered, everyone was fixated on the twin-todger tubthumper. If you haven’t seen it, check it out below, along with other big stories from the week including Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Avenged Sevenfold and Myles Kennedy.

Here's a man playing Enter Sandman with dildos for drumsticks

Def Leppard now on streaming services - announce Hysteria UK and Ireland tour

Is Marilyn Manson about to recruit Johnny Depp?

Myles Kennedy announces solo UK tour

Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video

Machine Head - Catharsis album review

Spinal Tap bassist to release star-studded studio album

Watch Lzzy Hale join Avenged Sevenfold onstage to cover Pink Floyd classic

10 songs in the style of Korn

Def Leppard and Journey announce massive 58-date North American tour