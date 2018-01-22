Dildo drums, Def Leppard + 8 more of the biggest stories from last week

This week, one story dominated the metal world. Yes, you know the one. It’s the guy playing Enter Sandman with a pair of lolloping beige wangers. Tool could have released their new album for free and it wouldn’t have mattered, everyone was fixated on the twin-todger tubthumper. If you haven’t seen it, check it out below, along with other big stories from the week including Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Avenged Sevenfold and Myles Kennedy.
Here's a man playing Enter Sandman with dildos for drumsticks
Def Leppard now on streaming services - announce Hysteria UK and Ireland tour
Is Marilyn Manson about to recruit Johnny Depp?
Myles Kennedy announces solo UK tour
Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video
Machine Head - Catharsis album review
Spinal Tap bassist to release star-studded studio album
Watch Lzzy Hale join Avenged Sevenfold onstage to cover Pink Floyd classic
Def Leppard and Journey announce massive 58-date North American tour