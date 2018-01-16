You know Ten Second Song Guy, right? He’s the Metal Hammer Golden God winning YouTuber who covered 10 pop songs in the style of Metallica and covered Chop Suey in the style of Spice Girls and Ghost. And his latest video features another favourite of ours, Jared Dines! The two have joined forces to record 10 songs in the style of Korn.

With TSSG (real name Anthony Vincent) providing the vocals and Jared providing the bass and guitar, the two jam through classics by Michael Jackson, Hanson, and Prince, plus some newies from Cardi B and Post Malone! Although the rendition of Blue by Eiffel 65 is the real highlight.

There is a distinct lack of bagpipes throughout the video, though.

