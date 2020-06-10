Buy an Amazon Fire HD8 or HD8 Plus and get 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free

Tablets and touch-screen technology are so integrated into our daily lives that it’s hard to remember what life was like without them.

They’re incredibly useful pieces of kit and are perfect for watching TV shows and movies, reading, online shopping, keeping up to date with social media posts, listening to music and much more.

And right now, Amazon are offering a fab deal on their Fire HD8 and HD8 Plus tablets – throwing in three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

That means you’ll have access to millions of songs at your fingertips – perfect for listening to on headphones or in-ear headphones while lounging on the sofa or catching some of the better weather from the comfort of your garden.

What’s more, the Fire HD8 and HD8 Plus can also hook up to bluetooth speakers, so you can fill the room with your favourite sounds. As an extra bonus, they also have Alexa built in, allowing you to access music, videos, open apps and more with the power of your voice.

The tablets come in four colours: Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, White and Slate, with each model available with either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The best phones for music lovers in 2020 - and the best phone deals

The best cheap Bluetooth speakers 2020: Find a great deal right now

Amazon Fire HD8 and HD8 Plus tablets

Looking to grab a great deal on a brand new tablet? Then the new Amazon Fire HD8 and HD8 Plus are just the ticket. And if you order right now, you'll get three months of Amazon Music Unlimted thrown in for free. What's not to love?View Deal