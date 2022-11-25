Black Friday Record Store Day 2022: the 63 best releases you can buy

Is anyone keeping count? We think this is the third Record Store Day of 2022, but in our hearts it's Record Store Day every day, so we're not complaining.

It's become a truly global event: more than 1400 independent stores in the US are taking part, with 260 in the UK and another 1200 elsewhere. It's an event celebrated on every content, with the notable exception of Arnarctica, where there are no record stores. Yet.

It'll be business as usual, we expect. Queues will form. Early risers will get what they want, stay-in-bedders won't, and we can all moan together about the outrageous prices people are charging on eBay before the stores have even opened. Because we've checked, and it's already happening.

So go out, have fun, and remember: not all titles will be available at all stores; some titles may only be available in certain regions; and there's every chance that annoying bloke who got to the store just before you will pick up the last copy of that Dream Widow album and you'll go home disappointed. See you at the cash register.

The best 63 releases are below, but if you'd prefer the complete list, it's also available to download (opens in new tab).

America - Live at Goodbye Summer Festival (12" and CD)

ASIA – Heat Of The Moment / Only Time Will Tell (Live) (10" colour vinyl)

Frank Black & The Catholics - One More Road For The Hit (LP)

Big Bill Broonzy - Live in Amsterdam, 1953 (LP)

Black Label Society - Skullage (2LP)

Dave Davies – Fractured Mindz (2LP)

David Bowie - The Next Day Extra (12" EP)

Eric Burdon & War - The Complete Vinyl Collection (4xLP)

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band - Clear Spot (50th Anniversary) (2xLP)

The Jim Carroll Band – Catholic Boy (Deluxe) (2xLP)

Devo's Gerald V. Casale - The Invisible Man (12" EP)

The Cure - Wish (30th Anniversary Edition) (2xLP Picture Disc)

The Dead Milkmen - Metaphysical Graffiti (LP + 7")

The Doors - Paris Blues (LP)

Dream Widow – Dream Widow (LP)

Bryan Ferry - Taxi (LP)

Fleetwood Mac - The Alternate Collection (8xLP/6xCD)

Fountains of Wayne - Traffic and Weather (LP)

Ace Frehley - Origins Vol. 2 (LP Picture Disc)

Edgar Froese - Aqua (LP)

Jerry Garcia Band - Pure Jerry: Coliseum, Hampton, VA, November 9, 1991 (5xLP)

G.B.H. - City Baby Attacked By Rats Sanctuary (LP)

Ghost - Impera Loma (12" Picture Disc)

The Grateful Dead - Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/7/1972 (5xLP)

The Gun Club - Live at The Hacienda '84 (LP)

The Heartbreakers – The L.A.M.F. Demo Sessions (LP)

Jimi Hendrix – Burning Desire (Translucent Orange LP)

Hot Tuna - Yellow Fever (LP)

Skip James - The Complete 1931 Session (LP)

Jefferson Airplane – Live at The Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

Jesus Lizard - Shot (LP)

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen - The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House (LP)

Lonnie Mack w Stevie Ray Vaughan - Strike Like Lightning (LP)

Motley Crue - Girls Girls Girls Tour EP (10" Vinyl)

Motorhead - The Lost Tapes Vol.3 (Live in Malmo 2000) (2xLP)

My Morning Jacket - My Morning Jacket Does Xmas Fiasco Style (Cassette)

Nashville Pussy – Say Something Nasty (LP)

Nico - Live At The Library Theatre '83 (LP)

Ted Nugent - Spirit of the Wild (2xLP)

Overwhelming Colorfast - Overwhelming Colorfast (LP)

Papa Roach - Ego Trip (LP)

Jaco Pastorius Truth, Liberty & Soul - Live In NYC: The Complete 1982 NPR Jazz Alive! Recording (3xLP)

Grant-Lee Phillips Walking in the Green Corn (10th Anniversary Edition) (LP + 7")

Iggy Pop – Apres (LP)

Question Mark & The Mysterians – Cavestomp! Presents: Are You for Real? (LP)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return of the Dream Canteen Warner (2xLP Neon Pink Vinyl + poster)

Keith Richards – Main Offender/ Winos In London '92 (Cassette x 2)

Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – Jonathan Sings! (LP)

Rival Schools – United By Fate (Deluxe Edition) (2xLP + Book)

Todd Rundgren - Something/Anything (4xLP)

Smash Mouth – Fush Yu Mang (LP)

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale - The Magic of Christmas Day (12" Vinyl)

Soul Coughing - Lust In Phaze (2xLP)

Spiritualized - Spaceman Demo Mixes (12" Vinyl)

Rick Springfield – Jessie's Girl (40th Anniversary) (12" Vinyl)

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band – Live At The Greek Theater (2xLP)

Ringo Starr - Old Wave (LP/CD)

Ringo Starr – Ringo The 4th (Translucent Orange LP/Translucent Blue LP)

Joe Strummer - Live at Music Millennium (LP)

The Sweet – Give Us A Wink (Alternative Mixes) (2xLP)

Various Artists – Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC (DVD + CD)

Vintage Trouble – Juke Joint Gems (LP)

Brian Wilson – Long Promised Road (LP)

The latest vinyl deals and more (UK)

The latest vinyl deals and more (US)