Bargain alert: massive discount on Guns N' Roses' Locked N’ Loaded box set

We're keeping our eyes open for Black Friday Deals in the run-up to the big day, and occasionally we stumble across something that isn't part an official Black Friday bargain, but is still worth getting excited about.

This time it's Guns N' Roses Locked N' Loaded box set. Limited to 10,000 copies worldwide, it launched to enormous fanfare at a wallet-busting price, but is now being heavily discounted at the band's official merch site.

The box set features a newly remastered version of Appetite For Destruction, B-Sides N’ EPs, the previously unreleased 1986 Sound City Session N’ More recordings, the Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP (which contains the extra track Shadow Of Your Love) and a whole lot more besides.

Originally priced at $999 in the US, the set is now available for just $399.

Sadly, the set isn't available from the UK branch of the same site, but it's possible you'll still save money if you ship from the US, even taking postage and import taxes into account (it's currently selling for over £1000 at Amazon).

Not all is lost for UK fans, though. The super deluxe edition of Appetite (you know, the one that has the music but not all the extra gubbins) is available for just £89.99 currently, which is more than £20 cheaper than Amazon.

Appetite For Destruction Super Deluxe box set | Now £89.99 This Super Deluxe edition includes a 96-page hardcover book containing previously unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, along with various pieces of memorabilia; a simulated-leather wrapped slipcase and book cover with embossed GN'R logos.View Deal

The Locked N’ Loaded edition will also come with:

• 12 new illustration lithos – visualising each song from the album

• 5 Metal band skull face rings

• 5 Metal band skull face lapel pins

• 5 Metal guitar picks with band skull faces & signatures

• 5 previously unseen band member lithos

• 5 GN’R Logo Buttons

• Robert Williams painting litho

• Replica ‘85/’86 gig banner

• Welcome To The Jungle video invite flyer – originally drawn by Slash

• Turntable mat

• Microfiber vinyl cleaning cloth

• 7-inch large hole adapter

• 6 replica early years gig flyers

• 6 iron-on stitched logo patches

• 2-inch collectable coin

• Bandana with silver metallic ink

• 2 wall posters

• Temporary band member tattoos

• 3 replica ticket stubs

• Numbered certificate of authenticity