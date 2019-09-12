Babymetal are reaching for the stars in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now!

The brand new issue of Metal Hammer is out now, and it's absolutely packed full of Babymetal goodness! Here's a sneak peek inside...

We chat to the band about their new album, their next chapter and their grand ambition to take over the world.

The issue also comes with an exclusive free METAL GALAXY art print and exclusive Fox God patch!

And that’s not all that’s in the new issue. We go inside Korn’s darkest album ever as frontman Jonathan Davis talks about the hardest year of his life and how that has affected what came next...

We made Steel Panther do the hardest heavy metal pub quiz ever and find out what it was like to spent a year in the life of Lemmy.

And in a special edition feature, we count down the 25 greatest power metal albums of all time, featuring Helloween, Dragonforce, Sabaton, Blind Guardian and more!

There are also brand new interviews with Slipknot, Opeth, Cult Of Luna, Cradle Of Filth, Baroness, Necronomidol and more!

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer. On sale now.