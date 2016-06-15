Arkane Studios reveals the return of Prey

Bethesda’s Arkane Studios, creators of the Dishonored series have unveiled their reboot of the Prey series, titled simply Prey.

Under Arkane Studios Prey has been reworked in the image of the original System Shock game to create a psychological thriller set on a remote research space station.

The game follows Morgan Yu, the primary subject of experiments being carried out to evolve humanity. Things have gone wrong and the station has been invaded by an alien threat and Yu is the only person who can stop it.

Prey will be released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One some time in 2017. More of the game will be shown off at QuakeCon 2016 in Dallas later on this summer.