AC/DC: Every Bon Scott Song Ranked! Part 1

57 Fling Thing

It was just a joke, really – a version of the traditional Scottish song Bonny Banks Of Loch Lomond, recorded in tribute to the band's heritage, and knocked out in the manner of a pub singalong. It was released as the b-side to Jailbreak in 1976.

56 Love Song

The only ballad in the entire AC/DC catalogue, Love Song was a mistake that was not repeated. Originally written when Dave Evans was the band's singer, it was reworked for the debut High Voltage, but sounded twee and completely out of character. Bon was not cut out to be a romantic crooner.

55 You Ain't Got A Hold On Me

Of the eight tracks on the original High Voltage, only two were included on the international version. Among those dropped was You Ain't Got A Hold On Me, which, very simply, lacked balls.

54 Stick Around

The riff was punchy but the chorus was a dud. As a result, Stick Around was dumped after it appeared on the Aussie High Voltage.

53 Baby Please Don't Go

For a new band on their debut album, this was a strange choice for an opening track – a cover of a blues standard written by Big Joe Williams in the 1930s and later popularized by Van Morrison's group Them. But AC/DC knew how to make it work for them. They played it fast, and they played it hard.

52 Squealer

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap was once memorably described as AC/DC's most "deviant" album, and it ends with their sleaziest song. Squealer is the sordid tale of Bon's struggle to seduce a nervous virgin, played out over an insistent riff. There was only one way this was going to end, with Bon gloating: 'I fixed her good.' For all his qualities, political correctness was not among them.

51 Can I Sit Next To You Girl

The first version of this song, with Dave Evans on vocals, was released in 1974 as the band's debut single. Once Bon had got his teeth into it, it took on a far more decadent flavour.

50 School Days

The band's second album T.N.T. ended with a cover of a song by Chuck Berry, originally released in 1957. As one of the pioneers of rock'n'roll, Berry was a hero to AC/DC. Their version of School Days stays true to the spirit of the original, with Bon yelling the immortal refrain – 'Hail, hail, rock'n'roll!' – with the conviction of a true believer.

49 Carry Me Home

In this drinking song, released in 1977 as the b-side to Dog Eat Dog, there was humour of the blackest kind. Bon sang it as if plastered, but it didn't sound like much fun: lying in a pool of beer on a barroom floor and throwing up. Just a throwaway song, perhaps: but in it a grim foreshadowing of his own end.

48 There's Gonna Be Some Rockin'

In some respects it was their laziest song, a simple boogie shuffle with lyrics about a rock'n'roll show – the kind of stuff they could have written in their sleep. The beauty is in the way they play it. It's all about feel. You've either got it or you haven't.

47 R.I.P. (Rock In Peace)

In this rowdy song there was a simple message: in Bon's words, "Fuck off while I'm playing." R.I.P. originally featured on the Australian release of Dirty Deeds, but on international versions it was replaced the superior Rocker.

46 Show Business

From Bon's early career, pre-AC/DC, came a hard-earned wisdom handed down in this ballsy track from the first High Voltage. In a business run on bullshit, here was one guy who spoke the truth.

45 Soul Stripper

On a standout track from the debut album, Bon cast himself in the unlikely role of victim – the mind games of a manipulative woman messing with his head. The song's rhythmic tension gave it a mesmeric quality.

44 Ain't No Fun (Waiting Round To Be A Millionaire)

On a key track from Dirty Deeds, the band kept it simple, just plugging away, as Bon indulged himself in the classic poor boy's fantasy – to make it rich in a rock'n'roll band. As he explained in an interview: "It takes a long time to make enough money to be able to fuck Britt Ekland."

43 Big Balls

It wasn't so much double-entendre as single-entendre. Big Balls was one long, extended joke, on which Bon adopted a posh accent as he mused: 'Some balls are held for charity and some for fancy dress/But when they're held for pleasure, they're the balls that I like best.' With the band playing as if stumbling drunk, it ended with a chorus of 'Bollocks! Knackers! Bollocks! Knackers!' Like farting, it's still funny after all these years.

42 Love Hungry Man

The sleeper track from Highway To Hell is a funky little number. Malcolm Young dismissed it as "too pop", but it's one of the band's coolest songs.

41 Love At First Feel

Everything about this song is so classically AC/DC, from the cheeky title down to the badass groove. From the Dirty Deeds album, it has all the swagger of a saddle-sore John Wayne.

