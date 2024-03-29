"Black Night? It was done in two hours of drunkenness!": Deep Purple's best songs, in their own words - Only in the revealing new issue of Classic Rock

It’s a really tough question: which is your favourite Deep Purple track? Over the past couple of years, Classic Rock has been putting that question to the great and good of the rock world, including members of Deep Purple themselves, past and present.

So, who picked a track "just to annoy" a bandmate "who doesn’t like it", and which track is it? Which song does Ian Paice call, "a template of how a hard rock band playing a rock’n’roll tune should be"? Which track does Brian May believe features "the best drum break in the world"? The answer to all these questions and many more can be found within our new issue.

Elsewhere we talk to the Scorpions about the making of their classic Love At First Sting as it celebrates its 40th anniversary; sit down with Sheryl Crow for the Classic Rock Interview; shoot the breeze with Gun; take a trip on the Big Big Train; hang out with Gary Clark Jr. and so much more.

Get the new issue of Classic Rock

Features

Deep Purple

How Machine Head was a triumph snatched from the flames of disaster. Plus: band members and other rock stars – including Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley, Ian Anderson, Steve Harris, Lzzy Hale and more – talk about their favourite Purple patches.

Q&A: Kris Barras

The blues-rocker on getting heavier, top advice from Billy Gibbons, and being a “Poundshop version” of Richie Kotzen.

Scorpions

In 1983 their career was wobbling. But then the next year’s Love At First Sting album turned them into global superstars.

Big Big Train

With their first album following the death of their frontman, they have something he would be have been proud of.

Gun

With new album Hombres they’ve hit the bullseye again.

Gary Clark Jr.

With his new album he’s thrown off the labels and delivered a musically diverse record while still hitting with social commentary.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

It’s Record Store Day again; Lemmy statue approved; Foreigner finally nominated for the Hall Of Fame… Welcome back Honeymoon Suite, Dion and Billy Morrison. Say hello to Gen & The Degenerates and Ferris & Sylvester. Say goodbye to Damo Suzuki, Paul Martinez, Bobby Tench.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Waterboys

The key line of their signature song The Whole Of The Moon “floated into my mind as if by magic” says its writer Mike Scott.

The Classic Rock Interview: Sheryl Crow

The artist, activist, Grammy winner, superstar, cancer survivor and more looks back on the triumphs, hardships, hopes and achievements that mark out her winding road.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Mdou Moctar, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, The Warning, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Dan Byrne and more.

Reviews

New albums from Pearl Jam, Gary Clark Jr, Hawkwind, Sheryl Crow, The Black Keys, Gun, Kris Barras, These Wicked Rivers, Kid Kapichi. Reissues from Deep Purple, Bon Jovi, Manic Street Preachers, Alice Cooper, Garbage, Michael Schenker Group, Nico. DVDs, films and books on Phil Manzanera, John Martyn, Little Richard, The Zombies. Live reviews of Feeder, Dirty Honey, Mandy, Indiana.

Lives

We preview tours by Jethro Tull, The Hives and New Model Army. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Buyer’s Guide: Peter Green

If you’re thinking of going Green, read our guide first.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Wolfgang Van Halen

The Mammoth WVH guitarist/singer on albums, artists and songs including AC/DC, Peter Gabriel, dad Eddie and more.

