10 songs that show nu metal is alive and well

Nu metal is back and bigger than ever! Okay, that might be a bit of an overstatement – much as we can hope, we don't think Limp Bizkit are challenging Billie Eillish or Ed Sheeran for chart supremacy these days – but nu metal is back and in rude health as the likes of Korn release their finest album in 20 years and play some of their biggest shows since their heyday, Mudvayne make a massive comeback as festival headliners and the genre's influence can be keenly felt in the sound of some metal's most exciting up-and-coming bands.

That in mind, we've assembled ten songs that show just how great the new (nu?) wave of nu metal is for the metal world.

1. Tetrarch - I'm Not Right

The lead single from last year’s excellent Unstable album helped install Tetrarch as commanders-in-chief of the nu metal resurgence. Channelling the likes of Adema, Spineshank and Untouchables-era Korn, it was instant metal club dance floor fodder.

2. Spiritbox - Hurt You

While debut album Eternal Blue was a gorgeous amalgamation of a whole host of influences, second track Hurt You hangs around a riff taken straight out of the Head and Munky playbook, layering it with sumptuous electronics and a djenty underbelly.

3. Tallah - No One Should Read This

Built off of a carefully crafted horror concept and stacked with groove and swagger, 2020’s Matriphagy was a smorgasbord of classic nu metal references. Mudvayne, Coal Chamber and Slipknot loom large on this rager.

4. Blind Channel - Dark Side

Maneskin may have stolen the headlines at last year’s Eurovision, but nu metal Finns Blind Channel gave a pretty good account of themselves too- so much so that this anthemic call-to-arms has ended up amassing over 45 million streams on Spotify.

5. Death Blooms - Life Is Pain

Despite the song title, 2021 was actually pretty good to Death Blooms - they released their debut album to solid reviews and became the first band to play at Donington in two years when they got to open up Download Pilot in June. Not bad!

6. Wargasm - Spit

One of the UK’s fastest-rising rock bands, Wargasm’s mix of bouncy nu metal and snotty riot grrrl punk has seen them nab tour and festival slots all over the joint. Propulsive, danceable breakthrough single Spit remains their finest moment so far.

7. Nova Twins - Taxi

2020’s Who Are The Girls? was one of that year’s most raved-about debuts, and it’s easy to see why, given Nova Twins irresistible blend of rock, metal, grime and dance. This bopper mixes funky percussion, sweeping electronics and, of course, big fat riffs.

8. Rina Sawayama - STFU!

Proving that nu metal’s resurrection has spread well beyond the rock scene, the London-based, genre-splicing alternative pop star utilised turn-of-the-century metal riffs to propel this standout single from her brilliant sophomore record, Sawayama.

9. Code Orange - Out For Blood

Alright, so nu metal’s influence on Code Orange thus far has been mostly fleeting, but there’s a huge, turn-of-the-century vibe to this industrialised metal club crusher-in-waiting. Yes, it sounds a bit like Powerman 5000. And yes, that’s just fine.

10. Black Coast - Ache

Nu on the scene (sorry) but making some significant strides in the underground, this British five-piece blend a perfect mixture of Korn, Linkin Park and Deftones and inject it with that extra dose of early-00s angst that was once a mainstream metal staple.

