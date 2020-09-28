Tallah’s Matriphagy: the sound of nu metal being reinvented for 2020

Those with a sensitive disposition should probably look away now — Tallah’s debut album is not for the faint-hearted. The face of nu metal in 2020 is a grotesque one, according to the genre-disfiguring Philadelphia outfit masterminded by Max Portnoy, son of Dream Theater’s Mike. Establishing their sadistic mission statement through chaotic tales embellished with venomous raps and despairing cleans, Matriphagy paints gruesome pictures you can’t tear yourself away from, picking up where Korn’s self-titled left off. Overconfidence will make you reach for your JNCO jeans, The Silo rakes up spooky vibes from 00s gothic metal and Cottonmouth’s Code Orange-esque aural onslaught sets your teeth on edge. Tallah’s shock-factor approach is already proving to be tremendous.