Rising from the ashes of ’Nam-themed CBGB also-rans Shrapnel, New Jersey’s Monster Magnet arrived on the scene like low-budget psychedelic cartoon supervillains, spewing a thoroughly ancient form of acid rock but somehow sounding like something from seven hundred years in the future.

Led by David Wyndorf – a creepy-moustachioed culture vulture with an encyclopaedic knowledge of everything cool, from underground comics to Z-grade splatter flicks and dungeon-dwelling metal acts from the dawn of time – Monster Magnet presented an alternative world far away from anything else in the ether at the dawn of the 90s.

Most of the street-rock dirtbags who first heard Monster Magnet had no idea who Hawkwind, Bang, Sir Lord Baltimore or any of the other deep-space/ downer-rock cuts Wyndorf had rattling around in his head even were. And while an entire cottage industry of be-denimed retro-rockers sprang up in their wake, Monster Magnet were it; ground zero in the dope-rock-proto-metal revival wave.

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They didn’t invent shit, but they reinvented practically everything. After a few head-spinning indie releases asserting their feral dominance in underground rock circles and a wild tour with rising grunge stars Soundgarden, Monster Magnet signed to major label A&M – desperate to get a jump on the 90s alt.rock train – and the band took full advantage, crafting big, beefy, arena-rattling monster albums like 1995’s Dopes To Infinity and, more significantly, 1998’s Powertrip, the band’s apex predator move, an authentic gold record with an equally authentic smash hit in the timeless earth-rocker Space Lord.

If nothing else, it provided the only time the word ‘motherfucker’ was on mainstream radio every fifteen minutes. The story from there is as old as time eternal. They toured relentlessly over the next few years, smoked whatever was around, made music videos with half-naked models and piles of somebody else’s money, and generally lived the rapidly fleeting dream.

And while the venues and budgets eventually got smaller as the decades wore on, Monster Magnet remained the preeminent stoner rock band on the planet, the wiggest-out dope smokers and space streakers to ever rip off Amon Düül, Jack Kirby and Dario Argento all at once, even if things have slowed down.

In the last decade they've released just two albums, and the most recent of those, 2021's A Better Dystopia, was one of those covers albums that bands release as the turbochargers begin to falter.

Monster Magnet’s discography is legendary, on purpose.

Spine Of God (Napalm, 1991) One of the greatest ever debut albums, Spine Of God still sounds as fresh and exciting as it did when it was first released 30 years ago. An improbable but perfect melange of Stooges abandon, planet-eating psychedelia and punk venom, Spine is a total immersive experience, a dark and penetrating funhouse ride that’s as spaced-out and psychotic as Chrome and just as satanic as any Norwegian church burners. Ostensibly a satire of over-the-top metal albums, Spine goes so deep undercover it basically becomes the greatest over-the-top metal album ever. Recorded for $3,000, although it sounds like a lot less. In a good way.

Powertrip (A&M, 1998) Anchored by the outrageous acid-metal masterpiece Space Lord, Powertrip is Monster Magnet’s magnum opus. By far the band’s most straightforward hard rock album, it hammers your skull with hit after hit, from the sleazy grunge of Bummer to the biker-metal bliss of 3rd Eye Landslide. Wyndorf’s lyrical skills were off the charts at this point (’I’m grabbing her knees like a worm with a mission’), and each song is a cinematic experience in itself. Unlike the band’s earlier material, which always delivered the goods with a knowing wink, Powertrip feels all-in. With Spine Of God they made fun of rock gods; with Powertrip they became them.