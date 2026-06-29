“I’m 42 years old, and I’m just discovering a side of myself that’s been a mystery for a long time,” says Daniel Tompkins. The TesseracT vocalist has just announced his new band, Prince Of Failure, a 50/50 collaboration with Chimp Spanner mastermind Paul Ortiz.

Their self-titled debut album, out now via Kscope, finds him addressing his life-long struggles with ADHD, and the pair’s insecurities operating within the music industry.

“I think it’s extremely cathartic as an experience,” Tompkins says of laying it all bare. “This is a very poignant moment of time in my life. Having ADHD isn’t a superpower – but what I can do is turn pain into poetry, and this album does that.”

He continues, “Being diagnosed with ADHD and autistic traits has made me question everything. It’s like growing up with a shadow version of yourself that you can’t see – you just sense it.

“So, the Prince Of Failure is a representation of the insecurity and the ongoing inner turmoil of trying to fit into this world where my ADHD and autistic traits are in conflict with one another.”

Prince Of Failure - Phantom - Official video (From the album Prince Of Failure) - YouTube Watch On

The pair are well acquainted, having worked together on 80s synth project Zeta and on Ruins, a heavy reimagining of Tompkins’ first solo album, Castles. “There have been very few times in my career where I’ve clicked with someone like I do with Paul,” he says. “He’s an amazing songwriter. Without him, it’d be like losing an arm.”

The record centres on a love of nu metal, which harks back to the music of their youth, where the story begins. But their prog sensibilities also see them “smashing things together that sound cool.”

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The difference is that the prog isn’t put front and centre – but it’s there in the background,” Ortiz adds. “It adds a little bit of spice and complexity, but it doesn’t make the songs feel uncomfortable. It’s really affirming to have a body of work that we’re both really proud of.”

The project’s timing has a special meaning for Ortiz. “As someone who swings between loving what I do and feeling like I could sell my guitars and never do it again, it’s really affirming to have a body of work that we’re both really proud of,” he explains.

“Working with Dan has pulled me out of a long slump. It’s really amazing.”

Prince Of Failure is on sale now.