Turnstile raise more than $200,000 for humanitarian causes following benefit concert at the Washington Monument

Punk rock sensations Turnstile have raised more than $200,000 (£150,000) for humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Sudan and Lebanon following a benefit concert near the Washington Monument, which was attended by an estimated 60,000 people.

The Baltimore Grammy-winners put on a free show at the National Mall in Washington DC on Saturday, October 24, where they played 19 songs before a vast crowd. They partnered with Human Concern International for the event, and according to The PRP, raised $150,000 (£112,700) for the Canadian charity before even taking the stage.

The fundraiser is ongoing and nearing its $350,000 (£262,000) goal. Donate via the LaunchGood website.

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Turnstile’s performance came shortly after the end of their latest North American tour, which kicked off at The Rave in Milwaukee on September 9 and concluded at the Observatory Grounds in Santa Ana, California on October 18.

The support acts varied concert-to-concert and made for a truly genre-smashing list, including pop singer/songwriter Slayyyter, hardcore veterans Hatebreed, hip hop duo Clipse and many more. Electronic musician Yves Tumor was originally slated for two September shows but withdrew following allegations of sexual assault and abusive behaviour (Tumor denies any wrongdoing). One of Tumor’s replacements for the tour was death metal aggressors Obituary.

The US tour and the HCI fundraiser continue what has been a banner 2026 for Turnstile. In February, the five-piece won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with last year’s Never Enough and took home the Best Metal Performance trophy thanks to their single Birds.

In August, they released the remix album Never Enough: Versions, featuring a roster of guest stars including Elton John, Hayley Williams and Dying Fetus, among many others. Louder gave the album four stars out of five and called it “one of 2026’s boldest and most entertaining releases”.

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Meanwhile, the band’s former guitarist Brady Ebert remains in custody after being charged with first and second-degree murder for allegedly driving his car at William Yates, the 79-year-old father of frontman Brendan Yates. After insisting in court that he “did not commit a crime”, Ebert was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, to determine whether he has the mental capacity to understand the charges against him.

Turnstile will play the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November and are booked for the US and European festival circuit next summer. After playing Sonic temple in Columbus in May, they’ll cross the Atlantic to make appearances at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany, Primavera Sound in Spain and Tons Of Rock in Norway, among others. See their full itinerary via their website.