"You always remember your first concert. I remember my first concert, I watched this incredible band." Watch Weezer join Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Lollapalooza to play two classic songs
Olivia Rodrigo's mission to bring '90s alt. rock to a new generation continues
Olivia Rodrigo invited Weezer onstage during her Lollapalooza headline set at the weekend, to perform two Weezer classics from their classic 'Blue Album'.
The surprise collaboration represented a rather sweet 'full circle' moment for 22-year-old Rodrigo, as she explained to her audience at the festival in Chicago on Friday night, August 1.
"I see a lot of young faces," the California star said mid-way through her headline set, following enough for you. "And I'm wondering if this is anyone's first concert tonight?"
When some audience members raised their hands, Rodrigo said, "Cool! Thanks for sharing it with me. That's so special. I think you always remember your first concert. It's a very, very special moment. I remember my first concert. It's a very memorable night, I watched this incredible band... and I am so over the moon because tonight that incredible band is actually here tonight to play a few songs."
The singer/songwriter was then joined onstage by Weezer trio Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner to play Buddy Holly and Say It Ain't So, the second and third singles lifted from the band's 1994 self-titled record, better known as the 'Blue Album'.
Rodrigo has often spoken in interviews about listening to, and being inspired by, her parents' record collection as a kid, and she's seemingly on a mission to expose her young fanbase to some of her favourite bands.
Having previously booked The Breeders as her support act, she's spoken about Rage Against The Machine and Babes in Toyland in glowing terms, guested with No Doubt at Coachella last year, and invited The Cure's Robert Smith to join her during her Glastonbury festival headline set this summer, to duet on Friday I'm In Love, and Just Like Heaven.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
