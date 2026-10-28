U2 announce intimate London gig, and you too could be there

U2 will perform an exclusive concert for BBC Music next month.



The performance, recorded at an indoor central London venue in front of a select audience of fans on November 3, will see the Irish band perform songs from across their extensive catalogue, alongside new tracks from their forthcoming album, Carnaval de Luz.

A limited number of tickets are now available via a BBC Audiences ballot, which is open until midnight tomorrow, October 29. To register, go here.

The performance will be broadcast as follows:

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On BBC Two in late November, as part of a night of programming on the channel, dedicated to U2.

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on November 30, 7-9pm, within Jo Whiley’s show, alongside a new interview with members of the band.

The programmes will also be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds after broadcast.

U2 will also join Vernon Kay on his Radio 2 Show (weekdays, 9.30am-12pm) for Tracks of My Years, choosing ten songs that have soundtracked their lives and careers.



The episode will be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer from 6am on November 15.



U2's new album will be released on November 15, and is available to pre-order now.



Guitarist The Edge describes Carnaval de Luz as “a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs”, while frontman Bono promises listeners will enjoy “loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms."

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In a recent interview conducted with the New York Times, Bono and The Edge both stressed that they still have the desire to prove to themselves, and to the world at large, that U2 remain one of the world's great rock bands.

“We genuinely think that we might just write the best song we’ve ever written next week," The Edge said, "or do the best show we’ve ever done next tour... That's why I'm still in this band."



"I’m jealous when suddenly we’re left out of the pop charts," Bono admits. "That’s a personality flaw, because, yeah, 66 and wants to storm the pop charts, somebody should throw some cold water over this fella.! But actually, deep down, it’s because I don’t want those ideas to be left out of the mainstream because my favourite artists stormed the mainstream."



“We’re still creatively extremely inspired and active," The Edge adds. "And there are lots of songs that have yet to be released and yet to be finished... So I can’t see that ending anytime soon."

In reference to the quartet's longevity as they gear up for another mammoth world tour, Bono predicts, "I think if we kept playing live, till we drop, there’ll be people."