"The comments and the judgment have got too much." Architects singer Sam Carter posts emotional statement responding to recent criticisms of his live performances

Architects frontman Sam Carter has released a lengthy and emotional statement responding to comments online that have criticised his recent live performances. In the statement, posted via Sam's personal social media accounts, the singer acknowledges that he has struggled with his voice at certain points on stage this year, revealing that he has suffered serious anxiety issues as a result of the negative and even abusive responses his performances have received.

"It's time for me to be honest here, and it's not going to be easy, as it's something I've worked tirelessly at over the last year," he says in a post titled 'Time for some honesty'. "My anxiety and constant focus on my voice has gotten me to a place where the joy of performing has been taken away from me.

"I got to a place where, whenever I go to scream the voice inside my head stops me from being able to do the job that I've done for the last 20 or so years.

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"Now, this isn't something that I started. It's been the online discourse around my voice and the constant judgment that have ultimately led me down a tunnel that I've struggled to get out of."

Sam goes on to point to a particular moment this year where things began to escalate.

"It got really loud after Rock am Ring, where I had a really tough day trying out a new technique in front of 90-odd thousand people.," he continues "The more I tried, the crueler the comments over the summer got and it led me to a place where I was physically and emotionally shot. My performance anxiety had gotten out of control and I wasn't able to enjoy anything about the band or being onstage."

Sam credits David Benites from Extreme Vocal Academy for helping him work on his vocal issues, as well as his bandmates and wife for their support over what has evidently been a very challenging year.

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"The comments and the judgment have got too much," he adds. "I'm a human being trying my hardest up there and some things aren't going to be perfect. I'm in therapy every week and on medication to help my anxiety. Trust me when I say there isn't a stone I haven't left unturned.

"I dreamt of having a 'Sam's Back' moment, but that's not real life. And maybe this is actually my moment to come back to a life where I'm not thinking about this shit every waking moment."

Architects will head out on tour across Europe and the UK as support to nu metal legends Korn this month, and Sam pledges to do his best to overcome his struggles.

"On this tour with Korn, I'm going to scream the words from a place of passion and determination," he promises. "Ultimately, I want to get back to a place where I'm having fun with my friends onstage. It's not going to be perfect, but I'm not, so that's that."

He finishes with a moving final sentiment: "Be kind. You never know what someone is truly going through."

Architects' latest single Machine was released last month. The full list of their imminent dates with Korn is below.

Oct 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Oct 19 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle

Oct 21 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

Oct 23 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

Oct 26 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Oct 28 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct 30 Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena Newcastle

Oct 31 Manchester, UK, AO Arena

Nov 2 Dublin, IE, 3Arena

Nov 4 London, UK, The O2

Nov 8 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Nov 9 Antwerp, BE, AFAS Dome

Nov 11 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

Nov 13 Hanover, DE, ZAG Arena

Nov 14 Berlin, DE, Uber Arena

Nov 16 Prague, CZ, O2 Arena Prague

Nov 17 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena

Nov 19 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadhalle

Nov 21 Milan, IT, Unipol Forum