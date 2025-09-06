Spiritbox, Turnstile, Cassyette, Disturbed and more to feature on heavy soundtrack to EA Sports' NHL 26

Spiritbox and Turnstile are among a string of rock and metal acts to feature on the soundtrack to EA Sports' upcoming new hockey game NHL 26.

The game will be released on all platforms on 12 September and will also include songs from Disturbed, Cassyette, Ecca Vandal, The Hives and New Found Glory.

Perfect Soul is the Spiritbox track chosen for the game, while Turnstile's Dreaming also features.

Cassyette's Go! and I Will Not Break by Disturbed also make the cut. The full tracklisting can be viewed below.

EA Sports creative director Mike Inglehart says: "NHL 26 is the most true-to-life experience we’ve ever built. It was created with fans who crave hockey authenticity in mind – the ones who live and breathe the game and know how it should feel.

"From deeper gameplay detail to the biggest Be A Pro update since NHL 21, everything we’ve done this year is about bringing them closer to the teams they love and the moments that define the NHL."

NHL 26 soundtrack

Alexsucks – Worm In The Sun

Beauty School Dropout – On Your Lips

Briston Maroney – Better Than You

Car Seat Headrest – The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man)

Cassyette – Go!

Disturbed – I Will Not Break

Duckboy – VCR Eject Button (It’s Time To Grow Up)

Ecca Vandal – Bleed But Never Die

Evening Elephants – Dead Or Alive

Fat Dog – Peace Song

Forrest Frank – No L’s

Japandroids – D&T

Jay-Way – Try It

Kaleo – Rock N Roller

Mudi Sama – Bad Life

New Found Glory – ‘00%

Phantogram – Feedback Invisible

PUP – Paranoid

Redd. – Bad Days.

Return To Dust – Disarray

Saint Blonde – Trendsetter

Scowl – B.A.B.E

Silverstein – Skin & Bones

Spiritbox – Perfect Soul

Sports Team – Bonnie

Teen Mortgage – Devil Ultrasonic Dream

The Amazons – Night After Night

The Band Camino – Infinity

The Hives – Enough Is Enough

The Lathums – Stellar Cast

Towns – Tantrum

Turnstile – Dreaming

Unroyal – Bang

Upchuck – Plastic

Wet Leg – Catch These Fists

Winona Fighter – R U Famous

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors