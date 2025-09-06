Spiritbox, Turnstile, Cassyette, Disturbed and more to feature on heavy soundtrack to EA Sports' NHL 26
EA Sports' new ice hockey game NHL 26 to feature soundtrack led by rock and metal acts
Spiritbox and Turnstile are among a string of rock and metal acts to feature on the soundtrack to EA Sports' upcoming new hockey game NHL 26.
The game will be released on all platforms on 12 September and will also include songs from Disturbed, Cassyette, Ecca Vandal, The Hives and New Found Glory.
Perfect Soul is the Spiritbox track chosen for the game, while Turnstile's Dreaming also features.
Cassyette's Go! and I Will Not Break by Disturbed also make the cut. The full tracklisting can be viewed below.
EA Sports creative director Mike Inglehart says: "NHL 26 is the most true-to-life experience we’ve ever built. It was created with fans who crave hockey authenticity in mind – the ones who live and breathe the game and know how it should feel.
"From deeper gameplay detail to the biggest Be A Pro update since NHL 21, everything we’ve done this year is about bringing them closer to the teams they love and the moments that define the NHL."
NHL 26 soundtrack
Alexsucks – Worm In The Sun
Beauty School Dropout – On Your Lips
Briston Maroney – Better Than You
Car Seat Headrest – The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man)
Cassyette – Go!
Disturbed – I Will Not Break
Duckboy – VCR Eject Button (It’s Time To Grow Up)
Ecca Vandal – Bleed But Never Die
Evening Elephants – Dead Or Alive
Fat Dog – Peace Song
Forrest Frank – No L’s
Japandroids – D&T
Jay-Way – Try It
Kaleo – Rock N Roller
Mudi Sama – Bad Life
New Found Glory – ‘00%
Phantogram – Feedback Invisible
PUP – Paranoid
Redd. – Bad Days.
Return To Dust – Disarray
Saint Blonde – Trendsetter
Scowl – B.A.B.E
Silverstein – Skin & Bones
Spiritbox – Perfect Soul
Sports Team – Bonnie
Teen Mortgage – Devil Ultrasonic Dream
The Amazons – Night After Night
The Band Camino – Infinity
The Hives – Enough Is Enough
The Lathums – Stellar Cast
Towns – Tantrum
Turnstile – Dreaming
Unroyal – Bang
Upchuck – Plastic
Wet Leg – Catch These Fists
Winona Fighter – R U Famous
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
