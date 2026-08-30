"She's all that and a bag of chips." Onstage pranks prove Anika Nilles is unfazed by life as Rush drummer

Anika Nilles has been pulling onstage pranks on Geddy Lee and and Alex Lifeson during Rush's hugely successful Fifty Something reunion tour.

Her antics show that she is unfazed at having to step into the shoes of the late, great Neil Peart who died of glioblastoma in 2020 at the age of 67.

Nilles' latest onstage stunt came as they were wrapping up a performance of Working Man at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

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As shown in the video below, Lee and Lifeson are waiting for her signal to strike the final chord of the song when she grabs a bag of chips and has a quick snack before offering the bag to the guitarist and bassist.

They decline and she puts down the bag and quickly plays her part in an attempt to catch them off guard. But the seasoned pros aren't put off and nail the timing.

The prank led one fan to quip in the video comments that Nilles is "all that and a bag of chips."

Nilles has been pulling similar pranks throughout the tour and a compilation of her best efforts can also be viewed below.

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The German drummer, who previously worked with Jeff Beck, came under a lot of scrutiny when it was announced that she would take on the role.

Peart was ranked among the greatest drummers on the planet and Nilles was a relative unknown before being asked to perform with Rush.

She recently told Classic Rock she discussed Peart's thoughts on music when she met Lee and Lifeson for the first time in Canada.

She said: "I had a few songs prepared before I flew over, and we played those. But during the session we also talked a lot about Neil – about his view on music and drumming.

"We spoke a great deal about the feel of the songs. The most important point is simply to capture the feeling – that it feels right for the two of them to play their music again.

"And ultimately it will feel right for the fans as well. We talked about that a lot. The first session was really about getting to know each other and seeing how we function together."

Anika’Nilles's Snack Attack! Detroit “Working Man” Finale Prank | Rush Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

My Top 10 Anika Nilles “Working Man” Gags | RUSH Live 2026 the Full Anikadabra Compilation - YouTube Watch On

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