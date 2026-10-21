Iron Maiden drummer and longtime Florida resident Nicko McBrain has become the latest in a long line of musicians to express his dismay at Donald Trump's US presidency.

In a new interview with the Daily Telegraph, McBrain slams Trump and United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and reveals he turned down the opportunity to play 18 holes with the President, a keen golfer.

"I was actually invited to go and play golf with him,” McBrain tells writer Ian Winwood. "A friend of mine who’s a massive Republican said, ‘Oh, do you want to come and play golf with us? With the president?’ And I said, ‘You fucking what?’… and I just said, no. No mate.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"I’m not politically inclined, although I must be because I have my thoughts about him. I’m not amused by the narcissism, and all this kerfuffle about the Epstein files and whatnot, and especially the debauched war that he's put on Iran."

"My last word on Trump and his bunch of cronies is, they should be put in jail,” adds McBrain, who says he lives "too fucking close" to the President's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Elsewhere in the interview, McBrain, who stepped away from touring with Iron Maiden after the final show of the Future Past tour in 2024 but remains a member of the band, talks about his career with The Irons and his issues with addiction, and reveals that his favourite band are British funk-pop group Level 42.

"Who knows, if I wasn’t drumming for Iron Maiden, whether I would have got in with Level 42?" says McBrain. "I would have pushed for that, certainly."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nicko McBrain's autobiography Hello Boys And Girls! is published today (October 22) by Harper Collins.