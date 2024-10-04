“I don’t think this is a story of failure… It’s a shame she didn’t make it, but we can all learn so much from what happened”: Why Public Service Broadcasting made an album about air pioneer Amelia Earhart

Public Service Broadcasting’s fifth album, The Last Flight, explores Amelia Earhart’s 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the world. Ahead of its release, J Willgoose, Esq told Prog how the record came together.

J Willgoose, Esq knew very quickly that pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart – who, in 1928, became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic – had to be the subject of Public Service Broadcasting’s fifth album.

Earhart, already a record-breaking pilot, went missing somewhere in the Pacific Ocean in 1937 as she attempted to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world, and it’s that adventure that forms the basis of The Last Flight.

“Because so much of the historical archive is male-focused, male-recorded and male-stewarded, I was looking for an inspiring female-focused story,” Willgoose says. “And as soon as I started investigating Amelia Earhart and started looking at the story of her final flight in particular, it just clicked. It made perfect sense.”

Public Service Broadcasting - Electra - YouTube Watch On

He continues: “I like the fact that she’d written her own account of it. She’d written a book of her final flight. She was making journals and sending stuff back to her husband as she went.

“I don’t think this is a story of failure: it’s indicative of the human spirit and willingness to try these things. This was a spiritual call that goes beyond humanity.”

Earhart’s journals informed the album’s lyrics, which are performed by a number of guests including Gurr vocalist Andreya Casablanca and Kate Stables of folk-proggers This Is The Kit.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the absence of archival recordings of the pilot herself, journal entries and historical quotes helped Willgoose create his own ‘samples,’ read by actor Kate Graham, which were treated to sound like they’d been recorded at the time.

Public Service Broadcasting - The South Atlantic [ft. This Is The Kit] - YouTube Watch On

Willgoose is full of praise fore Earhart: “She was a rare combination of technical brilliance, courage and the ability to be in control of those moments at high stress,” he says.

“But she also had a poetic nature and a philosophical nature. My takeaway is: ‘What a shame she didn’t make it – but we can all learn so much from what happened anyway.”