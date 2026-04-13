Metalcore icons Bring Me The Horizon have announced a special one-off show where they'll play a classic early album in full - and it's probably not the one you think

British metalcore icons Bring Me The Horizon have announced a show that, we've gotta be honest, we really didn't see coming. On July 10, the Sheffield heroes team up with Outbreak Festival to play a special, once-in-a-lifetime show at Manchester's B.E.C. Arena, playing one of their old albums in full for the first time.

So which album is it, we hear you ask? The classic, genre-redefining Sempiternal? The anthemic, banger-stacked There Is A Hell, Believe Me I've Seen It, There Is A Heaven, Let's Keep It A Secret? Or breakthrough early metalcore crusher Suicide Season? Um, well, actually, it's none of the above.

In fact, Bring Me The Horizon are going even further back - all the way back to their debut! Yup, in a move that will delight OG fans, Bring Me will be dusting off scrappy and heavy-as-hell debut album Count Your Blessings, playing the 2006 record from start to back.

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To celebrate this rarest of occasions, the four-piece will be bringing with them a stacked bill of some of the best young, heavy bands the scene has to offer. Supporting Bring Me The Horizon at the B.E.C. Arena will be experimental post-hardcore crew Static Dress, Sheffield mathcore faves Rolo Tomassi, US metalcore ragers Dying Wish, rising British metal crew Heriot, US emo stars Car Underwater and Brit hardcore supergroup Still In Love.

A special fan pre-sale for tickets to the show will begin at 10am GMT on Wednesday April 15, while general sale will start at 10am GMT on April 17.

Check out the very 2006-coded poster for the show below. Myspace vibes are back, baby!

(Image credit: Outbreak)