Oasis tickets haven't even gone on sale yet and they've already added more dates

Oasis have added three more dates to next year's schedule of stadium shows.

In an announcement earlier this week, Oasis confirmed that they'll play 14 shows next summer, including gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Tickets don't go on sale until this Saturday, but excitement and demand are such that three more shows in London, Manchester and Edinburgh have already been added to the band's money-spinning schedule. Full dates below.

The new shows will be on July 16 at Manchester's Heaton Park, July 30 at London's Wembley Stadium, and August 12 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Plans are afoot for the Oasis to play further Live '25 dates on other continents later next year but no details have yet emerged.

"The guns have fallen silent," said the Gallaghers, announcing their first shows since a characteristically acrimonious split in 2009. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

No official confirmation has been made about the Oasis lineup for the scheduled dates

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park

(Image credit: Oasis)