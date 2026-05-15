Anthrax have released their first new music in a decade. The single, It's for the Kids, is taken from the band's forthcoming album Cursum Perficio, which is set release on September 18 via Nuclear Blast, and Megaforce in North America.



“A friend of mine said, It’s For The Kids is a straight-up love letter to your fans,’” says guitarist Scott Ian. “That’s exactly what I wanted it to be. The album needed a four-minute thrash song that harkened back to our first era. Whether it’s the aggression or the big chorus, it represents all the best parts of Anthrax in a very angry four-minute package."



"It's one of my favourite songs on the record and one of my favourite riffs," adds drummer Charlie Benante. "I really think this song is a gift to Anthrax fans who have been with us throughout the years. This basically is Anthrax at its best. Fast-paced, thrashing, melodic fucking metal.”

It's For The Kids - YouTube Watch On

The twelfth studio album Cursum Perficio – produced by Jay Ruston and the band – was recorded at Studio 606, the recording facility owned by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.



The album was delayed somewhat by the the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Scott Ian, the band's excitement to be back in the same room following a series of lockdowns is palpable on the recording.

"It was so exciting that it was like being reborn in a way," says the guitarist. "All of that energy and emotion went into the music. The fear of being forced out of our lives and the joy of coming back together are present. The title Cursum Perficio feels like Anthrax. It resembled what we went through to get to the point of finishing the record.



“We had to make Fistful Of Metal and Spreading The Disease to be able to write Among The Living,” he adds. “In the same respect, it took Worship Music and For All Kings for us to be able to write Cursum Perficio. I very much compare this record to Among The Living.”

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The album artwork for Anthrax's new album Cursum Perficio (Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Anthrax: Cursum Perficio tracklist

Persistence of Memory

The Long Goodbye

It’s For the Kids

Everybody’s Got A Plan

The Edge Of Perfection

Infectious

NYC93

Cursum Perficio

T.O.M.B

Watch It Go

My Victory



Anthrax arrive in Europe later this month for a run of festival dates and support shows with Iron Maiden, with more to follow in the US in September. See their itinerary below.

Anthrax Tour Dates 2026

May 23: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

May 26: Sofia Vasil Levski National Stadium, Bulgaria

May 28: București Arena Națională, Romania

May 29: Belgrade OpenAir Corner - Luka Beograd, Serbia

May 30: Bratislava National Football Stadium, Slovakia

Jun 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Jun 02: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany

Jun 04: Gdańsk Mystic Festival 2026, Poland

Jun 05: Plzeň-město Metalfest Open Air 2026, Czechia

Jun 06: Maastricht South of Heaven Open Air 2026, Netherlands

Jun 09: Dresden Reithale, Germany

Jun 12: Leeuwarden Into the Grave Festival, Netherlands

Jun 14: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 15: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Jun 16: Vienna Raiffeisen Halle im Gasometer, Austria

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting , Belgium

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Luxembourg City den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 24: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 26: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 28: Lyon 01 Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 30: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini, France

Jul 01: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Jul 02: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 04: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisboa Estádio da Luz, Portugal

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Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Oct 02: Mexio City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico