"A friend of mine said it's a straight-up love letter to our fans. That’s exactly what I wanted it to be." Thrash legends Anthrax release new single It's For The Kids and announce their first album in a decade
The song is taken from their forthcoming album, Cursum Perficio, set for release in September
Anthrax have released their first new music in a decade. The single, It's for the Kids, is taken from the band's forthcoming album Cursum Perficio, which is set release on September 18 via Nuclear Blast, and Megaforce in North America.
“A friend of mine said, It’s For The Kids is a straight-up love letter to your fans,’” says guitarist Scott Ian. “That’s exactly what I wanted it to be. The album needed a four-minute thrash song that harkened back to our first era. Whether it’s the aggression or the big chorus, it represents all the best parts of Anthrax in a very angry four-minute package."
"It's one of my favourite songs on the record and one of my favourite riffs," adds drummer Charlie Benante. "I really think this song is a gift to Anthrax fans who have been with us throughout the years. This basically is Anthrax at its best. Fast-paced, thrashing, melodic fucking metal.”
The twelfth studio album Cursum Perficio – produced by Jay Ruston and the band – was recorded at Studio 606, the recording facility owned by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.
The album was delayed somewhat by the the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to Scott Ian, the band's excitement to be back in the same room following a series of lockdowns is palpable on the recording.
"It was so exciting that it was like being reborn in a way," says the guitarist. "All of that energy and emotion went into the music. The fear of being forced out of our lives and the joy of coming back together are present. The title Cursum Perficio feels like Anthrax. It resembled what we went through to get to the point of finishing the record.
“We had to make Fistful Of Metal and Spreading The Disease to be able to write Among The Living,” he adds. “In the same respect, it took Worship Music and For All Kings for us to be able to write Cursum Perficio. I very much compare this record to Among The Living.”
Anthrax: Cursum Perficio tracklist
Persistence of Memory
The Long Goodbye
It’s For the Kids
Everybody’s Got A Plan
The Edge Of Perfection
Infectious
NYC93
Cursum Perficio
T.O.M.B
Watch It Go
My Victory
Anthrax arrive in Europe later this month for a run of festival dates and support shows with Iron Maiden, with more to follow in the US in September. See their itinerary below.
Anthrax Tour Dates 2026
May 23: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece
May 26: Sofia Vasil Levski National Stadium, Bulgaria
May 28: București Arena Națională, Romania
May 29: Belgrade OpenAir Corner - Luka Beograd, Serbia
May 30: Bratislava National Football Stadium, Slovakia
Jun 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Jun 02: Nuremberg Löwensaal, Germany
Jun 04: Gdańsk Mystic Festival 2026, Poland
Jun 05: Plzeň-město Metalfest Open Air 2026, Czechia
Jun 06: Maastricht South of Heaven Open Air 2026, Netherlands
Jun 09: Dresden Reithale, Germany
Jun 12: Leeuwarden Into the Grave Festival, Netherlands
Jun 14: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy
Jun 15: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Jun 16: Vienna Raiffeisen Halle im Gasometer, Austria
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting , Belgium
Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 21: Luxembourg City den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jun 24: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden
Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 26: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 28: Lyon 01 Groupama Stadium, France
Jun 30: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini, France
Jul 01: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France
Jul 02: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 04: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain
Jul 07: Lisboa Estádio da Luz, Portugal
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Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Oct 02: Mexio City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for over twenty-six years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is available via Jawbone Press.
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