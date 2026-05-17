Documentary charts later days of former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno's life

A documentary charting the final period of former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno's life will be released next month.

Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer tells the story of Di'Anno's health battles as fans helped get him to Croatia for medical treatment that he had been unable to access in the UK.

A wheelchair-bound Di'Anno made it to Croatia and even staged a triumphant return to the stage as fans and medics rallied to get him back to his feet in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Videos From Louder

Di'Anno died in October 2024 at home in the UK from heart failure at the age of 66.

The film will be available digitally on-demand on June 9 and a DVD/Blu-Ray version is available for pre-order through Cleopatra Entertainment now.

Director Wes Orchoski, who was also behind the Lemmy documentary, says: "Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the UK would not greenlight.

"He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you’ve ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there."

It features appearances from Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, as well as members of Slayer, Megadeth and more. A trailer can be viewed below.

Di'Anno was Maiden frontman from 1978 to 1981 and appeared on their first two albums – 1980's self-titled and 1981's Killers.