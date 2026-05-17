Dr Hook frontman Dennis Locorriere has died at the age of 76. The news was confirmed in a statement from the singer's management company.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16, 2026.

"Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love and the lasting impact he had on those around him."

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Locorriere was born in Union City, New Jersey, in 1949, and joined the band that would eventually become Dr Hook & The Medicine Show in 1969, initially as their bass player. The band got their first recording contract after a pair of early songs were used on the Dustin Hoffman movie Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me?.

"I was playing in New Jersey bars with an early version of Dr Hook And The Medicine Show," Locorriere said earlier this year. "Our gig was to play whatever kept the clientele happy, which meant we got pretty good at 'faking' our way through lots of different styles of music, at peril of our lives. Tough joints!



“We recorded a handful of songs in a cheap studio just to hear what we sounded like. A couple of covers and an original or two. Somehow, the tape we produced made its way to several different sets of ears, a few of whom were looking for a group to record the title track of a new film - a song written by Shel Silverstein [writer of Jonny Cash's A Boy Named Sue and many more], of all things! They had their choice of a couple of established acts but, surprisingly, we, a band of unknowns, were chosen."

Dr Hook & The Medicine Show went on to have several hits, including The Cover of Rolling Stone and Sylvia's Mother (both written by Silverstein), and, after shortening their name to Dr Hook, Only Sixteen, A Little Bit More, Sharing The Night Together, When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman and Sexy Eyes.

Dr Hook split up in 1985, but Locorriere retained the rights to the name and reconvened the band with a new line-up for a 50th Anniversary in 2021 and 2022, before announcing he was taking a step back from the road late last year.

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"I’m not saying I’ll never perform again," Locorriere posted on X. "I don’t know right now. I do know that life in hotels and airports is not for me anymore. I’ve been a lucky guy. I’ve had an interesting life so far. And still have time to enjoy the rest."

"He protected me at times, and I’m forever grateful," writes singer Mollie Mariott, who performed with Locorriere at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall in 2008. "We had a truly lovely bond. His voice was as majestic as his stage presence. How I will miss him, but am so glad he is no longer suffering."

Locorriere's fellow Dr Hook singer Ray Stewart died in 2019.