Primus recruit Puddles Pity Party for cover of Dio's Holy Diver on new EP A Handful Of Nuggs
Listen to new Primus EP which includes cover of Dio's Holy Diver and features appearances from Puddles Pity Party and Tool's Maynard James Keenan
Primus have released a new EP called A Handful Of Nuggs which includes a cover of Dio's Holy Diver.
Les Claypool and co recruited Puddles Pity Party for the Dio cover, with Michael Geier's clown alter ego providing the vocals.
The four-track EP also features Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan, who sings on the track Little Lord Fentanyl.
A Handful Of Nuggs is led by The Ol' Grizz and rounded out by Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread) which was recorded live at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Listen to the EP below.
The EP is available on streaming platforms, with a special edition 12-inch vinyl available for pre-order ahead of a July 22 release.
A Handful Of Nuggs is the first Primus material to feature drummer John Hoffman who replaced Tim "Herb" Alexander.
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Primus recently announced their first UK and Europe tour since 2017.
The will headline ArcTanGent festival in Bristol and also play headline dates in Manchester, Glasgow and London as well as a number of festival dates and headline shows across Europe.
Primus UK and European tour 2026
Jul 31 – Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Aug 03 – Ljubljana, SLO @ Krizanke
Aug 06 – Warsaw, POL @ Masovian Voideship
Aug 07 – Jaromer, CZE @ Brutal Assaut Festival
Aug 08 – Kortrijk, BEL @ Alcatraz Festival
Aug 10 – Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp
Aug 11 – Cologne, GER @ Carlswerk Victoria
Aug 13 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FRA @ Motocultor Festival
Aug 15 – Eindhoven, NET @ Dynamo Metalfest
Aug 17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
Aug 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Aug 19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Aug 21 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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