Primus recruit Puddles Pity Party for cover of Dio's Holy Diver on new EP A Handful Of Nuggs

Primus have released a new EP called A Handful Of Nuggs which includes a cover of Dio's Holy Diver.

Les Claypool and co recruited Puddles Pity Party for the Dio cover, with Michael Geier's clown alter ego providing the vocals.

The four-track EP also features Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan, who sings on the track Little Lord Fentanyl.

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A Handful Of Nuggs is led by The Ol' Grizz and rounded out by Duchess (And The Proverbial Mind Spread) which was recorded live at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Listen to the EP below.

The EP is available on streaming platforms, with a special edition 12-inch vinyl available for pre-order ahead of a July 22 release.

A Handful Of Nuggs is the first Primus material to feature drummer John Hoffman who replaced Tim "Herb" Alexander.

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Primus recently announced their first UK and Europe tour since 2017.

The will headline ArcTanGent festival in Bristol and also play headline dates in Manchester, Glasgow and London as well as a number of festival dates and headline shows across Europe.

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Primus UK and European tour 2026

Jul 31 – Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Aug 03 – Ljubljana, SLO @ Krizanke

Aug 06 – Warsaw, POL @ Masovian Voideship

Aug 07 – Jaromer, CZE @ Brutal Assaut Festival

Aug 08 – Kortrijk, BEL @ Alcatraz Festival

Aug 10 – Frankfurt, GER @ Batschkapp

Aug 11 – Cologne, GER @ Carlswerk Victoria

Aug 13 – Carhaix-Plouguer, FRA @ Motocultor Festival

Aug 15 – Eindhoven, NET @ Dynamo Metalfest

Aug 17 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Aug 18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Aug 19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Aug 21 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent Festival

