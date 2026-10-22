Queens of the Stone Age announce US tour with Pixies in support

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced an American tour in support of their forthcoming album, Perfecth.

The dates will follow on from the Los Angeles-based band's previously announced South America shows.

Beginning on May 1 at San Diego’s Viejas Arena, the tour takes in iconic venues such as Red Rocks in Denver and the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp will support on all dates.

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Queens Of The Stone Age US Tour 2027

May 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

May 02: Inglewood Kia Forum, CA

May 04: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

May 05: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

May 07: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

May 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

May 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

May 12: Morrison Red Rocks, CO

May 14: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

May 15: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

May 16: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

May 8: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, IN

May 19: ColumbusNationwide Arena, OH

May 21: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center

May 22: Detroit Little Caesars Arena

May 24: Boston TD Garden

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 29 at 10am local time.

More headline shows for 2027 will be announced in the coming weeks.



QOTSA will release their ninth album, Perfecth, on October 30 via Matador Records.



The album title apparently reflects frontman Josh Homme's belief that the word 'Perfect' doesn't exist. Which it blatantly does, as he knows full well. But rock stars gonna rock star, we guess.



"Every song sounds like it's from a different world," says Homme, in reference to the record. "And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that."

The album tracklisting is:



1. It’s Only Love

2. Insignificant Other

3. Where The Goth Girls At?

4. Mono

5. From The Cliff

6. Sunday

7. Easy Street

8. Phantom Limb

9. Run Away From The Mob



Produced by Homme and Michael Shuman, Perfecth will be available on CD, standard black vinyl, on clear vinyl, and as a limited Deluxe Edition - a gatefold LP package which includes handwritten lyrics, stationary, ‘stamps’ housed inside a custom envelope as well as a bespoke piece of art temporarily placed in a custom pocket - exclusively on the QOTSA and Matador webstores.