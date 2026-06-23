Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan has announced his first-ever spoken word dates. The Talking Gib'rish UK tour will commence on April 28 next year at the Bournemouth Pavilion, and come to an end on May 29 at London's Cadogan Hall.

“I am quivering with anticipation at the prospect of embarking on my first-ever public speaking engagements, The Talking Gib'rish Tour, in April/May 2027," says Gillan. "I'll be covering a lot of ground, from my early days in Hounslow to whatever might have happened on the latest world tour with my beloved Deep Purple, and maybe something funky in between.

"After 65 years on the road, there will be stories about some of the fascinating and sometimes magical events and people that I've encountered along the trail. It's going to be a blast!"

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A ticket presale will kick off at 10am UK time tomorrow (24 June), with the general sale beginning on Friday at the same time. Full dates below.

Gillan's solo dates are in addition to Deep Purple's ongoing world tour, which is currently in Europe and heads to the US next month. The tour returns to Europe in late September and climaxes with a run of UK dates in November.

Deep Purple's upcoming album Splat! will be released on July 3 via earMUSIC. The album is available to pre-order now. A video for the band's latest single, Guilt Trippin', has just been released.

Deep Purple are on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out now. Inside, they talk about the making of Splat!

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Ian Gillan: Taking Gib'rish UK Tour 2027

Apr 28: Bournemouth Pavilion

Apr 29: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Apr 30: London Union Chapel

May 01: Cardiff New Theatre

May 02: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

May 05: Glasgow Pavilion

May 06: York Barbican

May 07: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

May 08: Edinburgh Queens Hall

May 09: Manchester RNCM Theatre

May 12: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 13: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

May 14: Birmingham Town Hall

May 15: Nottingham Albert Hall

May 16: Hayes Beck Theatre

May 19: Basingstoke The Anvil

May 20: Bath The Forum

May 21: Guildford G Live

May 22: Folkestone Leas Cliff Halls

May 23: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

May 24: Bristol St George's

May 27: Sheffield City Hall, Memorial Hall

May 28: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 29: London Cadogan Hall

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON

Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI

Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN

Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA

Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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