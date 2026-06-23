"I am quivering with anticipation." Deep Purple's Ian Gillan announces Talking Gib'rish spoken word tour
The Talking Gib'rish tour will find Ian Gillan telling stories from his life and career in music
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan has announced his first-ever spoken word dates. The Talking Gib'rish UK tour will commence on April 28 next year at the Bournemouth Pavilion, and come to an end on May 29 at London's Cadogan Hall.
“I am quivering with anticipation at the prospect of embarking on my first-ever public speaking engagements, The Talking Gib'rish Tour, in April/May 2027," says Gillan. "I'll be covering a lot of ground, from my early days in Hounslow to whatever might have happened on the latest world tour with my beloved Deep Purple, and maybe something funky in between.
"After 65 years on the road, there will be stories about some of the fascinating and sometimes magical events and people that I've encountered along the trail. It's going to be a blast!"
A ticket presale will kick off at 10am UK time tomorrow (24 June), with the general sale beginning on Friday at the same time. Full dates below.
Gillan's solo dates are in addition to Deep Purple's ongoing world tour, which is currently in Europe and heads to the US next month. The tour returns to Europe in late September and climaxes with a run of UK dates in November.
Deep Purple's upcoming album Splat! will be released on July 3 via earMUSIC. The album is available to pre-order now. A video for the band's latest single, Guilt Trippin', has just been released.
Deep Purple are on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out now. Inside, they talk about the making of Splat!
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Ian Gillan: Taking Gib'rish UK Tour 2027
Apr 28: Bournemouth Pavilion
Apr 29: Ipswich Corn Exchange
Apr 30: London Union Chapel
May 01: Cardiff New Theatre
May 02: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
May 05: Glasgow Pavilion
May 06: York Barbican
May 07: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
May 08: Edinburgh Queens Hall
May 09: Manchester RNCM Theatre
May 12: Leicester De Montfort Hall
May 13: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre Theatre
May 14: Birmingham Town Hall
May 15: Nottingham Albert Hall
May 16: Hayes Beck Theatre
May 19: Basingstoke The Anvil
May 20: Bath The Forum
May 21: Guildford G Live
May 22: Folkestone Leas Cliff Halls
May 23: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
May 24: Bristol St George's
May 27: Sheffield City Hall, Memorial Hall
May 28: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
May 29: London Cadogan Hall
Deep Purple tour dates
Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany
Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany
Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain
Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain
Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain
Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain
Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy
Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy
Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany
Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC
Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL
Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL
Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY
Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS
Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC
Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON
Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI
Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY
Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN
Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL
Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN
Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB
Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB
Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC
Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA
Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA
Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA
Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV
Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA
Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV
Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania
Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary
Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia
Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia
Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia
Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia
Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece
Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy
Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden
Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway
Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany
Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France
Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France
Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France
Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France
Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK
Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.