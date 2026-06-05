Phoebe Bridgers announces UK and European dates for The Lost Tour, with every ticket sold benefitting organisations supporting those impacted by sexual assault and violence

Phoebe Bridgers has announced UK and European shows as part of her The Lost Tour.

Upon the completion of the North American leg of the tour, the Californian singer/songwriter's first undertaking since The Reunion Tour, Bridgers will commence her European run at Dublin's 3Arena on November 23.



Tickets for The Lost Tour go on sale first through the Phoebe Bridgers Pass Presale via Fan3, starting at 10am local time on June 10, and closing at 9am local on June 12. The general on-sale takes place June 12, at 10am local time.

Bridgers has partnered with PLUS1 so that €1/£1 from every ticket sold on the European tour leg goes to local organisations throughout the EU/UK working to support those impacted by sexual assault and violence.

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The tour will be a phones-free zone.



Phones, cameras, or any devices with recording and filming capabilities are prohibited, with secure pouches used to store all devices during the performance. Pouches will be unlocked at the conclusion of the show. Any guest observed using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Phoebe Bridgers - The Lost Tour UK and Europe

Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 26: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham bp pulse LIVE, UK

Dec 01: London The O2, UK

Dec 04: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Dec 05: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Dec 07: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 08: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Dec 09: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Dec 11: Copenhagen, Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 12: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

(Image credit: Press)