Phoebe Bridgers announces UK and European dates for The Lost Tour, with every ticket sold benefitting organisations supporting those impacted by sexual assault and violence
European dates for The Lost Tour will begin in Ireland in November
Phoebe Bridgers has announced UK and European shows as part of her The Lost Tour.
Upon the completion of the North American leg of the tour, the Californian singer/songwriter's first undertaking since The Reunion Tour, Bridgers will commence her European run at Dublin's 3Arena on November 23.
Tickets for The Lost Tour go on sale first through the Phoebe Bridgers Pass Presale via Fan3, starting at 10am local time on June 10, and closing at 9am local on June 12. The general on-sale takes place June 12, at 10am local time.
Bridgers has partnered with PLUS1 so that €1/£1 from every ticket sold on the European tour leg goes to local organisations throughout the EU/UK working to support those impacted by sexual assault and violence.
The tour will be a phones-free zone.
Phones, cameras, or any devices with recording and filming capabilities are prohibited, with secure pouches used to store all devices during the performance. Pouches will be unlocked at the conclusion of the show. Any guest observed using a non-permitted device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.
Phoebe Bridgers - The Lost Tour UK and Europe
Nov 23: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Nov 26: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 27: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Nov 28: Birmingham bp pulse LIVE, UK
Dec 01: London The O2, UK
Dec 04: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Dec 05: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Dec 07: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 08: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Dec 09: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Dec 11: Copenhagen, Royal Arena, Denmark
Dec 12: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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