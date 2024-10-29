Ghost’s 2025 tour will be a “phone-free experience”

Ghost have confirmed their 2025 world tour will be a “phone-free experience”.

The hard rock band make the statement in the fine print of the poster for the run of shows, which will take place in the UK, Europe, the US and Mexico from April to September. They write: “This show will be a phone-free experience. Phones will be secured in Yondr pouches. Guests maintain possession of their phones at all times.”

The practice echoes what vocalist Tobias “Papa Emeritus” Forge and his nameless ghouls did when they headlined two nights at L.A.’s Kia Forum last September. As the shows were being filmed for Ghost’s recent concert film Rite Here, Rite Now, attendees’ phones were magnetically sealed in pouches which they carried on their person. These pouches could only be unsealed as they left the auditorium.

In an interview with Rock Sound in June, Forge said the phone-free L.A. gigs were “the best shows I’ve ever done with Ghost”. “I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band,” he explained.

Ghost’s as-yet-unnamed 2025 tour was announced on Monday, October 28. Full dates and details of the run are available below.

The concerts will likely see Forge perform as a new iteration of the Papa Emeritus character. During the final show promoting Ghost’s prior album Impera, Forge told his audience (in-character as Emeritus), “This finale, it’s just going to be my last show, and I’m going to do my best to deliver that show to you and that would just have to be enough, OK?”

Ghost have historically changed Emeritus with each new album release, and Forge has previously hinted at a new Ghost record dropping next year. He told Guitar.com in 2022 that he had plans for up to 2025, which included what the next album will sound like and what it will be called.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ghost’s Rite Here, Rite Now film had a worldwide cinema release in June and will come out on DVD, Blu-ray and even VHS on December 6. Its soundtrack is now available and features The Future Is A Foreign Land, the first new Ghost song since Impera came out in 2022.

UK:

Apr 15: Manchester AO Arena

Apr 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 19: London The O2

Apr 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Europe:

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 26: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Apr 27: Toulouse Zenith Metropole, France

Apr 29: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 30: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

May 03: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany

May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden

May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden

May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

USA:

Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL

Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mexico:

Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes