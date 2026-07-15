"Nice to see ya!" Watch grindcore legends Napalm Death play the heaviest Tiny Desk Concert in history

Grindcore innovators, extreme metal influencers and Midlands heroes Napalm Death have played what must surely be the most brutally heavy Tiny Desk Concert in history. The latest artists to take part in National Public Radio's ongoing and hugely popular series, which invites established acts to play in the company's office in Washington, D.C., the band follow in the footsteps of pop icons like Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as hardcore graduates Turnstile, who made history with their Tiny Desk Concert last year after singer Brendan Yates produced the series' first ever stage dive.

"We are Napalm Death, for the uninitiated, just incase you were wondering," smiles frontman Barney Greenway after a bludgeoning Strong-Arm in a video of the set since uploaded to NPR's Youtube. "Nice to see ya! Let me say we are here to heartily support public access broadcasting," he adds to cheers, continuing: "unfortunately, it is under attack from all sides, in the UK as well as over here, and we have to take care of it. It's precious. It has to be preserved."

Napalm Death then continue to batter the NPR office with another six cuts, including their iconic 1.3 second track You Suffer, which isn't only the shortest song to ever get played at a Tiny Desk Concert, but is recognised by the Guinness World Book Of Records as the shortest song in history.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Watch the performance below.

Napalm Death: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

Absent from the performance - and Napalm Death's ongoing US tour - is longtime bassist Shane Embury, who is recovering from health issues related to pancreatitis.

Napalm Death are by no means the only truly heavy band to play a Tiny Desk Concert. In 2023, monster alien thrash veterans GWAR played the series, while in 2019. sludge metallers Thou appeared courtesy of a more stripped-back performance. We think this one is going to take some topping, though.