"Nice to see ya!" Watch grindcore legends Napalm Death play the heaviest Tiny Desk Concert in history
Grindcore innovators and British extreme music legends Napalm Death have followed in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter and Turnstile
Grindcore innovators, extreme metal influencers and Midlands heroes Napalm Death have played what must surely be the most brutally heavy Tiny Desk Concert in history. The latest artists to take part in National Public Radio's ongoing and hugely popular series, which invites established acts to play in the company's office in Washington, D.C., the band follow in the footsteps of pop icons like Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as hardcore graduates Turnstile, who made history with their Tiny Desk Concert last year after singer Brendan Yates produced the series' first ever stage dive.
"We are Napalm Death, for the uninitiated, just incase you were wondering," smiles frontman Barney Greenway after a bludgeoning Strong-Arm in a video of the set since uploaded to NPR's Youtube. "Nice to see ya! Let me say we are here to heartily support public access broadcasting," he adds to cheers, continuing: "unfortunately, it is under attack from all sides, in the UK as well as over here, and we have to take care of it. It's precious. It has to be preserved."
Napalm Death then continue to batter the NPR office with another six cuts, including their iconic 1.3 second track You Suffer, which isn't only the shortest song to ever get played at a Tiny Desk Concert, but is recognised by the Guinness World Book Of Records as the shortest song in history.
Watch the performance below.
Absent from the performance - and Napalm Death's ongoing US tour - is longtime bassist Shane Embury, who is recovering from health issues related to pancreatitis.
Napalm Death are by no means the only truly heavy band to play a Tiny Desk Concert. In 2023, monster alien thrash veterans GWAR played the series, while in 2019. sludge metallers Thou appeared courtesy of a more stripped-back performance. We think this one is going to take some topping, though.
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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