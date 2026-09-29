Little Angels release first new music in more than three decades. "We would never make a new record unless we felt we still had something to say"

Much-loved Brit-rockers Little Angels have released their first new music in more than three decades. Hero (That Was Then, This Is Now) comes from the band's upcoming Big Bad & Back EP, which will be released on November 6. It's their first new music since the Too Posh to Mosh, Too Good to Last! album in 1994.

“This was never in the plan,” say the band, who announced their first shows in a decade earlier this year. "We would never make a new record unless we felt we still had something to say… and it turns out we do. Toby [Jepson] started writing new ideas, and while we were rehearsing the set for the tour, we started to jam around this new material, and it just felt great."

“Lyrically, the challenge was always going to be: how do you take what Little Angels represented back then and bring it into the modern world with guys that are now in their mid-50s?" adds frontman Jepson. "We discussed what the past meant to us and the penny dropped.

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"This wasn’t about youth anymore. Of course not. It’s about reflecting on where we had come from, and the kind of people we are now, and all of a sudden, it made sense - this is about returning home."

The Big Bad & Back EP was recorded at Chapel Studios in Lincolnshire and mixed by Mike Fraser in Vancouver. Fraser, best known for his work with AC/DC, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith, also recorded and mixed Little Angels' 1994 single Ten Miles High.

"We encouraged him to evoke the spirit of those great records that he mixed back in the day," say the band.

The Big Bad & Back EP is available to pre-order now. Little Angels' UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin on November 9 – full dates below.

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Little Angels - Hero (That Was Then, This Is Now) [Official Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On

Little Angels: Big Bad & Back tour 2026

Nov 09: Dublin Opium, Ireland

Nov 10: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 13: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 14: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 16: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 17: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Nov 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 21: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Nov 23: Cardiff Depot, UK

Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Nov 26: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Nov 29: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Find Little Angels tickets.