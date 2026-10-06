Former Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen has been confirmed as the new singer of supergroup collective The Dead Daisies, now billed as The Dead Daisies featuring Kelly Hansen. He replaces former Mötley Crüe man John Corabi, who enjoyed two stints with the band (2015–2019 and 2023–2026).

“When I left Foreigner after 20 great years, I told everybody I wasn’t retiring, just moving on to other things," says Hansen. "This project gives me the opportunity to stretch out with some new melodies, a new vibe and fresh energy. We’re gonna rock it!”

The band have also welcomed a new bass player, former Quireboys man Jimi Crutchley, who replaces ex-Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin. Crutchley is also the manager of former Deep Purple and Dead Daisies singer and bass player Glenn Hughes.

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The new lineup caps a lively period for The Dead Daisies, who teamed with Hughes as The Purple Daisies in May for a show that led Corabi to question his role within the band.

“I don’t know what is going on with that band right now," he told Rock Interview Series. "Michael and I are just kind of sitting here scratching our heads."

A second Purple Daisies show had been scheduled for earlier this month, but Hughes subsequently announced his retirement from live work.

The Dead Daisies have also released their first single with Hansen, Lift Me Up.

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"Lift Me Up started off as a dead simple guitar riff and heavy groove," says guitarist Doug Aldrich. "As the song progressed, the melody just grew from there. It's very melodic, and the lyrics reflect positively and a vibe to lift us up in these crazy times.

"We‘re working on more cool music for the album right now, and I‘m excited about where it's heading. It's also gonna be amazing to be onstage with Kelly again after all these years! His vocal range is exceptional, and he's a badass frontman. Can‘t wait to get out there and see you all in 2027!”

The Dead Daisies have also announced a run of US dates for next year. These shows are in addition to their previously announced shows in Europe, and a run of September shows in Scandinavia. Full dates below.

“We‘re fired up about the direction The Daisies is taking," says band founder and guitarist David Lowy. "Kelly has slotted in, and it just feels right. We‘ve got a killer record taking shape and are looking forward to a big year of touring ahead. Bring on 2027!"

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Mar 04: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Mar 05: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands

Mar 06: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 09: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 13: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France

Mar 14: Pratteln Z7, Czechia

Mar 16: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 19: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czechia

Mar 20: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 30: Lititz Mickey‘s Black Box, PA

May 01: Leesburg Tally Ho Theatre, VA

May 02: TBC

May 04: Edwardsville Wildey Theatre, IL

May 06: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL

May 07: Mount Clemens Emerald Theatre, MI

May 08: Lorain Palace Theatre, OH

May 11: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

May 13: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Mat 14: Las Vegas Fremont Country Club, , NV

May 15: Los Angeles TBC, CA

Sep 09: Helsinki TBC, Finland

Sep 10: Tampere TBC, Finland

Sep 11: Oulu TBC, Finland

Sep 13: Lulea TBC, Sweden

Sep 14: Trondheim TBC, Norway

Sep 15: Oslo TBC, Norway

Sep 17: Stockholm TBC, Sweden

Sat 18: Gothenburg TBC, Sweden

Sun 19: Copenhagen TBC, Denmark

Find Dead Daisies tickets.