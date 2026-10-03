"He's so easy to play with, it's really addictive." Queens Of The Stone Age's John Homme on the genius of Dave Grohl's drumming

Queens Of The Stone Age mainman Josh Homme has opened up on his love of working with Dave Grohl – describing his drumming skills as "addictive".

Grohl made his name as the drummer with grunge icons Nirvana, and is now widely known as the singing/guitar playing frontman of rock giants Foo Fighters.

But he still gets behind the kit whenever he gets a chance. Arguably, Grohl's greatest post-Nirvana drumming work came on the 2002 Queens Of The Stone Age album Songs For The Deaf.

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And Homme would likely go along with that, judging by how fondly he talks about his experience of working with Grohl.

In a new, wide-ranging interview with Rick Beato, Homme says: "He's so easy to play with, it's kind of – it's so easy that it's really addictive. It doesn't really matter what he sits behind.

"Of course when he sits behind the drums it's so musical. So whatever you play on a song, he just does it back here and that feels so comfortable.

"You play him a riff and he'll play that riff back at you on the drums. And then he'll play a drum counter-melody that would have been a harmony going on, that's being beaten out of it. That's where the stuff is so inspiring. It's sick.

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"He does this very strange thing where everything is the same hardness. He can make a floor tom as loud as a snare and I'm always like, 'what the fuck?'

"Someone could say 'well he hits them all hard', except when he's doing it soft it's the same too. So there's this sonic consistency across all boundaries. He can just dial it up and dial it back."

In 2018, Metal Hammer published a deep dive into whether Grohl is the best rock drummer in the world.

QOTSA's ninth album Perfecth will be released later this month.