Watch Dave Grohl join AC/DC on stage in New Jersey for performance of Highway To Hell

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl enjoyed what he will surely count as a dream moment when he was invited to join AC/DC on stage this weekend.

The Foos frontman and former Nirvana drummer was welcomed to the stage at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night (October 2) as AC/DC thrilled the audience on the latest date of the band's Power Up tour.

Having already performed a support slot with his own band on the night, Grohl joined the headliners for a performance of their classic track Highway To Hell, playing guitar and adding backing vocals.

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AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson told the audience: "A very good friend of ours asked us tonight if he could come and join us up on stage for Highway To Hell.

"And we said, 'yes, Dave, you can.'"

As Grohl took to the stage, Johnson added: "Isn't music brilliant?"

The performance can be viewed below.

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Last month, Foo Fighters opened for AC/DC in St. Louis, before which Grohl spoke of his adoration of the rock giants,

He said: "It's safe to say that if it weren't for this band, and their decades of timeless anthems, I surely would have approached my life in music from a different perspective.

"So, if you have ever seen me beat the living s*** out of a drum set, or run from side to side of a stage drenched in sweat after hours of hammering my guitar to pieces, you'll now understand why.

"All I have ever wanted was to someday live up to the awe inspiring fury of AC/DC, live onstage – an impossible task, by the way."