Watch Dave Grohl join AC/DC on stage in New Jersey for performance of Highway To Hell
Foo Fighters and Nirvana star Dave Grohl joined AC/DC on guitar and vocals for Highway To Hell in New Jersey
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl enjoyed what he will surely count as a dream moment when he was invited to join AC/DC on stage this weekend.
The Foos frontman and former Nirvana drummer was welcomed to the stage at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night (October 2) as AC/DC thrilled the audience on the latest date of the band's Power Up tour.
Having already performed a support slot with his own band on the night, Grohl joined the headliners for a performance of their classic track Highway To Hell, playing guitar and adding backing vocals.
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson told the audience: "A very good friend of ours asked us tonight if he could come and join us up on stage for Highway To Hell.
"And we said, 'yes, Dave, you can.'"
As Grohl took to the stage, Johnson added: "Isn't music brilliant?"
The performance can be viewed below.
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Last month, Foo Fighters opened for AC/DC in St. Louis, before which Grohl spoke of his adoration of the rock giants,
He said: "It's safe to say that if it weren't for this band, and their decades of timeless anthems, I surely would have approached my life in music from a different perspective.
"So, if you have ever seen me beat the living s*** out of a drum set, or run from side to side of a stage drenched in sweat after hours of hammering my guitar to pieces, you'll now understand why.
"All I have ever wanted was to someday live up to the awe inspiring fury of AC/DC, live onstage – an impossible task, by the way."
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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