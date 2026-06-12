Muse announce The Wow! Signal Europa Tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album

Muse have announced arena dates for their The Wow! Signal Europa tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album.

The English trio will release their tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, on June 26 through Warner/Helium 3, and start their European tour in support of the record on November 12 at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.



Following their two-night-stand in Manchester, Matt Bellamy's band will perform in London, Berlin, Milan, Düsseldorf, Paris, Amsterdam and Montpellier before wrapping the tour with a brace of shows at Zurich's AG Hallenstadion.



Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on June 19.

Nov 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Nov 15: London O2, UK

Nov 16: London O2, UK

Nov 18: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 20: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Nov 21: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Nov 24: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Nov 25: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Nov 27: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 30: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands



Dec 03: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France

Dec 04: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France

Dec 07: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 08: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

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The Wow! Signal is Muse's follow-up to 2022's Will Of The People album. The band have already released five songs from the 10-track album, sharing first single Unravelling in June 2025, and following up with four more singles - Be With You, Cryogen, Hexagons and the recently-released Nightshift Superstar - in 2026.



The trio will kick off their North American tour in support of the record next month with a headlining appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee , Wisconsin on July 2.

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