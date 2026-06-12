Muse announce The Wow! Signal Europa Tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album
Matt Bellamy's band will tour Europe this winter
Muse have announced arena dates for their The Wow! Signal Europa tour in support of their forthcoming tenth album.
The English trio will release their tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, on June 26 through Warner/Helium 3, and start their European tour in support of the record on November 12 at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.
Following their two-night-stand in Manchester, Matt Bellamy's band will perform in London, Berlin, Milan, Düsseldorf, Paris, Amsterdam and Montpellier before wrapping the tour with a brace of shows at Zurich's AG Hallenstadion.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am local time on June 19.
The Wow! Signal Europa Tour dates 2026
Nov 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 15: London O2, UK
Nov 16: London O2, UK
Nov 18: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 20: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 21: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 24: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 25: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 27: Paris La Défense Arena, France
Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 30: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 03: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 04: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 07: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Dec 08: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
The Wow! Signal is Muse's follow-up to 2022's Will Of The People album. The band have already released five songs from the 10-track album, sharing first single Unravelling in June 2025, and following up with four more singles - Be With You, Cryogen, Hexagons and the recently-released Nightshift Superstar - in 2026.
The trio will kick off their North American tour in support of the record next month with a headlining appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee , Wisconsin on July 2.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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