DC hardcore legends Scream announce UK and European tour dates
The band that introduced the world to Dave Grohl is back
DC hardcore legends Scream have announced shows in the UK and Europe for summer 2026.
Formed in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia in 1981 by brothers Pete and Franz Stahl, basisst Skeeter Thompson and drummer Kent Stax, Scream were the first band to release a full-length album - 1983's Still Screaming - on Washington DC's legendary Dischord label. A teenage Dave Grohl would join the band in 1987 ahead of the release of their fourth album, 1988's No More Censorship, before jumping ship to join Nirvana. Guitarist Franz Stahl would later have a brief stint alongside Grohl in the Foo Fighters, and, following their 2009 reunion, Grohl would produce their comeback EP, 2011's Complete Control Recording Sessions.
The band now features original members Pete Stahl, Franz Stahl and Skeeter Thompson, plus former Prodigy/Janus Stark guitarist Gizz Butt, and drummer Andrew Black. Original drummer Kent Stax passed away in 2023, aged 61.
The band's most recent album, 2023's DC Special, was released on Dischord and features guest appearances from Ian MacKaye, Brian Baker, Dave Grohl, and a host of DC hardcore 'faces'.
The band will play the following shows this summer.
Jul 31: DLB Festival, Italy
Aug 01: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia
Aug 02: Novi Sad CK 13 , Serbia
Aug 03: Budapest Robot, Hungary
Aug 04: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Aug 06: Rebellion Festival, UK
Aug 07: London New Cross Inn, UK(w/The Adolescents)
Aug 08: Brakrock festival, Belgium
Aug 10: Punk Rock Holiday lovenia
Talking to Louder in 2024, Pete Stahl said, "When some people talk about Scream it'll always be, 'Remember those weird guys that lived in that house on Rock Spring Avenue? The one that the police would always come out to?'"
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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