Watch Dave Grohl join Sepultura onstage in Los Angeles to jam on a 90s classic

Dave Grohl joined Sepultura onstage in Los Angeles to play on the Brazilian band’s 1993 song Kaiowas.

The Foo Fighters frontman, a longtime Sepultura fan, made his unannounced appearance onstage at the Wiltern Theater on Friday May 29 midway through the set to add percussion to the song, which originally appeared on the Chaos AD album.

Grohl has frequently spoken about his love of Sepultura, even suggesting the band were once in the running to support Nirvana.

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“One of my favourite heavy metal bands of all time is from Brazil. This band called Sepultura,” told James Corden during an appearance on his TV show in 2016. “They’re amazing, but one of the crazy things they did, they made this album called Roots.

“But they incorporated crazy Brazilian instrumentation into the heaviest music you’ve ever heard in your life. It kind of changed the game. It was the heaviest thing ever.”

In 2017, Grohl told Mojo magazine how he discovered the band: “The first time they played Seattle, they were just ferocious. It wasn’t that groomed heavy metal aesthetic; there were dreadlocks everywhere and the guitars were tuned down to Z.

“[Nirvana bassist Krist] Novoselic started getting into them too, and at one point we entertained the idea of having them open up for Nirvana. It never happened.”

The LA show was the last date on the US leg of Sepultura’s farewell tour, which winds up on November 7, 2026 at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo Brazil

Speaking to Classic Rock in 2024, Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser revealed his reasons for ending the band after this tour.

“There were a few factors, including the fortieth anniversary,” he said. “Surviving the pandemic gave us new perspective, and then two years ago my wife passed away from cancer.

“It made me realise that dying can bring new possibilities for life. Live in the present, there might not be a tomorrow. Also, we had made a great album [Quadra, 2020], so why not end on a high? Dying can be great.”