"We are heartbroken": Scream announce the death of drummer Kent Stax, just 24 hours after sharing the news of new album DC Special, featuring Dave Grohl, Ian MacKaye and more

Scream, the Baileys Crossroads, Virginia band who are among the most influential bands ever to record for Dischord Records, have today announced the death of drummer Kent Stax, aka Bennett Kent Stacks.

Pete and Franz Stahl broke the news on social media today, September 20, writing, "We are heartbroken to share that our drummer Bennett Kent Stacks passed away this morning after a bout with metastatic cancer. Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream. Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.

Kent also played in prominent punk and harDCore bands including The Suspects, Spitfires United, Alleged Bricks and more throughout his life. He also branched out to other genres, playing with The Daryl Davis Band and The Old Dominion Trio.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Andrea, daughter Jennifer, brothers Kurt, William and Henry and a host of band mates, friends and fans. If you ever saw us play or if you knew Kent, your thoughts and memories are welcome here."

The news comes just 24 hours after the band, completed by bassist Skeeter Thompson, announced and shared their first new music in over a decade. DC Special will be released on November 10, via Dischord.



Recorded by Don Zientara just weeks before his legendary Inner Ear studio was evicted from its longtime location, DC Special is said to embody "the same sense of community and politics that inspired Scream from the start and is a truly special collection of new music that speaks to the present and also tells the story of DC music, Scream, and the influences that shaped them."



Guests on the record include: Fugazi's Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally, former Scream drummer/Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Amy Pickering, Amanda MacKaye, Bad Religion's Brian Baker and more.

Its first single, DC Special Sha La La, can be heard below:

Scream had booked US shows with fellow Dischord veterans Soulside for October-December. There is no mention, as yet, whether the shows will be affected by Stax's sudden passing.



Oct 27: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

Oct 29: San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

Oct 31: Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

Nov 01: Portland, OR The Vera Project

Dec 07: Washington, D.C. Black Cat

Dec 08: Brooklyn, NY The Meadows

Dec 09: Medford, MA Deep Cuts

Dec 10: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’