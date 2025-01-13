"Marriage is f*cking metal." Cradle of Filth members Marek Šmerda and Zoë Federoff married in Arizona

Cradle of Filth members Marek 'Ashok' Šmerda and Zoë M. Federoff have shared pictures from their wedding in Tucson, Arizona.

Guitarist Šmerda and keyboardist Federoff tied the knot last week in front of family and friends, including Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

Federoff says in an Instagram post: "Collected some thoughts finally after the exhaustion and bliss of the week. My father says the sign of a good marriage is the health of the social ecosystem around it, and I think there’s no more powerful sign of that than the two couples who used their trip to our wedding to get married in Vegas and the couple who got engaged today while out with our friends group at a post wedding celebration.

"We wish these three couples every happiness. Marriage is intense, marriage is authentic and powerful, marriage is f*cking metal. We wish you all such joy in life."

Dani Filth's own Instagram post hinted at the party that followed the ceremony.

He says: "We had an absolutely wonderful day yesterday celebrating the marriage of Ashok and Zoe in Tucson, Arizona amidst a plethora of family and friends.

"The reception and subsequent party thereafter were fantastic and therefore today requires a bit of comfort food and a whopping big band aid."

Dani Filth recently told Metal Hammer that the band's next album is called The Screaming Of The Valkyries and is likely to be released in early April.

He made the announcement in the new issue of Metal Hammer, talking exclusively to journalist Paul Travers.

