Watch restored Genesis 1973 Bataclan show

Newly restored footage of Genesis' 1973 show at the Paris Bataclan venue has surfaced on YouTube. The footage, courtesy of the Genesis website The Genesis Museum, has been restored to 4k and can be viewed below.

Originally recorded on January 10, 1973 while the band were touring the Foxtrot album and shot on 16mm film, the half hour concert segment, plus additional interviews features the songs The Musical Box, Supper's Ready, The Return Of The Giant Hogweed and The Knife.

"This was a really big project," The Genesis Museum report on their GMusic YouTube channel. "Not that the source was bad, the source was actually very nice. However, the source had many anomalies, but enough "clay" was there to mold this into something even better. The entire process was helped immensely by Ikhnaton, who provided material as well as suggestions and many many previews.

"For the production we decided to move the interviews to the end, as they are mostly annoying during the performance. There was also only a lower quality source for the final reel of The Knife, so the brightness and detail is greatly reduced during the final minute or so.

"In my opinion, the results we were able to obtain rank this film up there with the best of the Gabriel-era Genesis films."