"The world has lost a formidable talent. RIP sweet rock 'n' roll sister." Glenn Hughes, Lee Aaron, Mike Garson and more pay tribute to Sass Jordan, Canada's 'Queen of Rock & Blues', following news of her death, aged 63

Glenn Hughes, Lee Aaron, and Mike Garson are among the musicians who've paid tribute to Canadian rock star Sass Jordan following her death, aged 63.

News of the singer's passing on October 2 was shared by her family on her social media channels.



The statement reads: "On Oct 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side.



"She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!"

In a statement, the singer's PR Eric Alper said, "Over four decades, she gave Canadian rock one of its most recognizable voices, carved out space for women in a genre long dominated by men, and opened doors for the young musicians who came through her band."

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Born in Birmingham, England, in 1960, Jordan moved to Montreal with her family aged three, and began performing with bands in her adopted hometown in her mid-teens. The singer's debut album, Tell Somebody, was released on Atlantic Records in 1988, with singles Double Trouble and Tell Somebody peaking just outside the Top 10.



"They played the Tell Somebody video on Much Music a lot," Jordan recalled. "I remember going in two weeks from relative obscurity to being recognized as the girl in the video."

In 1990, Jordan moved to Los Angeles and released her best-known album, Racine, two years later. She played shows with AC/DC, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and more, with future Foo Fighters star Taylor Hawkins on drums.



In 2003, Jordan was hired as a judge on TV talent show Canadian Idol, a position she held for six seasons.



On September 1, Jordan canceled her scheduled 2026 shows, citing "a serious medical condition."

Following the announcement of the singer's passing, Glenn Hughes posted, "Gab and I are totally in shock, RIP my dear friend Sass."



"A true friend. We had so much love, joy and laughter, and music together. RIP My Sasseroonie Girl."



Fellow Canadian rock singer Lee Aaron posted, "Oh man…unexpected and crushing…my heartfelt condolences go out to Sass Jordan’s family, bandmates and loved ones. ❤️The world has lost a formidable talent. RIP Sweet rock’n’roll sister…I thought we’d have many more years of making music and getting silly backstage together."

Singer Bif Naked wrote, "It’s so Heartbreaking."



David Bowie's long-time keyboard player Mike Garson posted:



"I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sass Jordan.

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"Sass and I had the joy of working together on our A Bowie Celebration tours. She was an extraordinary singer, but what I remember just as much was the person behind that unmistakable voice.

"She had a great heart, a wonderful spirit, an incredible feel for the music, and a wicked sense of humor. She was an absolute joy to work with, both onstage and off.

"When Sass joined us, she said that performing Bowie’s music every night felt like “playing a love letter to his memory.” It was an honor to share those nights and that music with her.

"My deepest condolences to her family, friends, fellow musicians, and everyone who loved her.

"Sass was one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed."

